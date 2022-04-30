Chargers Select JT Woods With 79th Pick

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound San Antonio native tied for the FBS lead with six interceptions in 2021 for the Bears. Woods also recorded 57 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and broke up two other passes in 14 starts on his way to earning honorable mention all-conference accolades. The former track star ran a 4.36 40-yard dash with a 39.5 inch vertical at the NFL combine.

"Long-levered safety with excellent top-end speed and the potential to become a rangy playmaker...offers teams the coverage versatility to be deployed in a variety of spots. If he can play with better decisiveness, he has the length, burst and striking power to impact catch tries and take the ball away. Woods' tools are likely to make him a Day 2 pick, but he'll need to prove that his run support and tackle finishing are on a functional level for the pro game."