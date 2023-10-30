5 Takeaways: Why Sunday Was Joey Bosa's Best Game of the 2023 Season

4. Kudos up front

Justin Herbert's stat line from Sunday night is simply what many have come to expect from the Bolts quarterback.

He completed 31 of 40 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 122.7.

Staley made it a point of emphasis Monday to praise Herbert for all that he does — seen and unseen — as the leader of the Bolts, and noted that games like that should be appreciated because of the standard Herbert has set across the league.

But Staley also gave a shout out to the starting offensive line — Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Will Clapp, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III — as that group allowed no sacks against the Bears.

"The play style showed up and our guys played really hard together. It wasn't a perfect performance, but man, they played really hard," Staley said. "When you can play hard and tough, that's playing O-line … playing five guys as one. I think they have Justin clean enough sightlines to operate.

"You don't go 31 of 40 with a really crowded pocket where you're getting hit all the time and there's people in the way," Staley added. "It was similar to the Minnesota game when they brought a ton of pressure. He doesn't go 40 of 48 because he couldn't see … it was because the protection was really good. Hats off to those guys, they put in a really good week of practice together."

The Chargers have allowed just 15 sacks on the season, which is tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

5. An eye on trick plays

If you were watching closely Sunday night, you might have noticed a pair of trick plays — one ran by each team in primetime.

For the Chargers, they ran a flea flicker where Herbert handed off to Joshua Kelley, only for the running back to pitch the ball back to Herbert.

Usually, flea flickers mean deep shots down the field. But the Bolts added a wrinkle where Herbert hit tight end Donald Parham, Jr. on a screen pass that gained seven yards.

"It was a good play to [Parham], not a huge play," Staley said. "We thought it could have been a big play, but they were in a pressure so it didn't quite hit the way we maybe felt like it could. Good play nevertheless."

Staley went into detail on defending trick plays and said that defensive must simply follow the rules within their scheme to make sure they don't get burned when opposing offenses try one.

Sure enough, the Bears tried a trick play on the ensuing drive after the Chargers did, with wide receiver Darnell Mooney getting the ball on a reverse and quarterback Tyson Bagent running a route down the left sideline.

Fortunately for the Bolts, outside linebacker Khalil Mack read the play perfectly and was in coverage on Bagent downfield.

"I think if you follow your rules defensively and you're sound, those plays generally have a tough time working against you," Staley said. "They tried one last night as you guys know, and if you follow your rules then good things happen.

"But you've got to have guys like Khalil Mack on your team that are star players and do what they're supposed to do and follow the rules," Staley continued. "Last night I thought it was a good example of us defending what could be a very tough play down there. It was good play design by them, but we defended it well because our guys followed the rules."