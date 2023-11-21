5 Takeaways: Joey Bosa Likely Headed to Injured Reserve

2. Stay mentally tough

There are currently 18 teams who are .500 or better across the NFL.

That Chargers, of course, are not one of them.

But the Bolts are perhaps a play here or a bounce there from being in that group, as five of their losses have been by three points or less.

The Chargers lost to Miami by two points in the season opener and have fallen to the Titans, Cowboys, Lions and Packers by three points.

That's five losses by 14 combined points, something Staley said is the byproduct of too much inconsistency in all three phases.

"You've seen us play at a high level in spurts and stretches, but we haven't had that complete performance consistently enough," Staley said. "When every game that we lost is so tight, you're going to go back to a few plays in all three phases of your team and you're going to magnify all of those little mistakes.

Staley noted that the Bolts focus in the coming weeks is to focus on themselves and not necessarily on their opponent.

And while there was frustration in the Bolts postgame locker room Sunday at Lambeau Field, Staley said it's because everyone on the roster puts all they have into their work each and every week.

"The disappointment in all of the losses is the same," Staley said. "With this group, there's a lot of pride, we expect to win every one that we play. I think when you lose some close ones like we have, especially two in a row, there's going to be that impact.