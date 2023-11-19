5 Takeaways: Bolts Feeling Frustration After Another Close Loss

4. Offense hurt by miscues

The Bolts offense entered Sunday's game with the league second-rank offense in the red zone at 72.4 percent.

But on a day where the offense scored just once on four trips inside the 20-yard line, it made the Chargers shortcomings in that area all the more perplexing.

"I think we just had some missed opportunities," Herbert said. "I though we were in position to score some points and go down there and drive. We just have to execute better.

"It's on us as an offense to be able to take over those situations and score in the redzone like that," Herbert added. "Something that we've talked about all year. But I know we're capable of doing that. It's unfortunate it didn't happen today."

The Chargers first two possessions inside the red zone ended at the 7-yard line, leading to a pair of short field goals from Cameron Dicker.

But the third trip near the goal line was the most glaring, as Austin Ekeler lost a fumble at the 2-yard line when the Bolts trailed by three points early in the fourth quarter.

"I fell down, got up and didn't have the ball secured and fumbled," Ekeler said. "Can't fumble, and we have to get in the end zone."

The Chargers final red-zone possession ended with a touchdown pass from Herbert to Keenan Allen, who finished with yet another 100-yard performance.

"We moved the ball the whole day, but we had a bunch of drops in the game that really inhibited our ability to score the football," Staley said. "Again, we had a fumble, and that was the story. They had one takeaway, we didn't. It happened in the red zone.

"And I think on offense that was the story for us, because we drove the football and moved the football well today," Staley added.

While the Bolts were plagued by multiple drops Sunday, one by Quentin Johnston on the Chargers final possession loomed large.

The rookie wide receiver was open down the right sideline and appeared to have a clear path to the end zone but couldn't hold on.

"Got a pass when the ball was thrown to me, should've caught it. No excuse for it. Lack of concentration on my part," Johnston said. "I feel like the game could've definitely went the other way if I would've caught it that ball. Just a lack of concentration."

He later added: "I'm a receiver, they brought me here for a reason and that's to catch the ball."