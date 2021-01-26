5 Things to Know: Joe Lombardi

1. Former Saints QBs Coach: Lombardi has spent the past five seasons with the New Orleans Saints as the team's quarterbacks coach. He had multiple stints in New Orleans where he coached Drew Brees for 12 of Brees' 15 NFL seasons. He served as the Saints offensive assistant from 2007-08, their quarterbacks coach from 2009-13, and then returned in that capacity from 2016-20.

2. Air Force Grad: Lombardi graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1994 where he also played tight end.