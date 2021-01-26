5 Things to Know: Joe Lombardi

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they agreed to terms with Joe Lombardi as the team's new offensive coordinator.
Here are five things to know about Lombardi:
1. Former Saints QBs Coach: Lombardi has spent the past five seasons with the New Orleans Saints as the team's quarterbacks coach. He had multiple stints in New Orleans where he coached Drew Brees for 12 of Brees' 15 NFL seasons. He served as the Saints offensive assistant from 2007-08, their quarterbacks coach from 2009-13, and then returned in that capacity from 2016-20.
2. Air Force Grad: Lombardi graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1994 where he also played tight end.
3. Other Coaching Stops: Lombardi has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. In-between Saints stints, he was also the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator from 2014-2015. In 2014, Lions wideouts Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate became the first pair of Detroit teammates since 2006 to each reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Additionally the two along with quarterback Matthew Stafford were all voted to the Pro Bowl that year.
4. Staley Connection: Lombardi was Brandon Staley's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Mercyhurst for Staley's season there in 2005.
5. Family Ties: If the last name sounds familiar, it's because it is. He is the grandson of legendary Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
