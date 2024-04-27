5 Takeaways: Why the Bolts Traded Up for Ladd McConkey

The Chargers are rolling after Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's joint press conference at Hoag Performance Center, plus video calls with Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Michigan linebacker Junior Colson.

1. Go get your guy

The Chargers entered Round 2 with the 37th overall pick, meaning they were slated to wait five spots before adding to their roster.

Hortiz and the Bolts front office didn't want to risk it, however, and swung a deal almost right away with the Patriots.

The Chargers sent Nos. 37 and 110 to New England in exchange for Nos. 34 and 137, with the Bolts selecting McConkey just two picks into Round 2.

"We had some calls to move back and we were called to see if we were interested in moving up and we were able to work out the deal. When we were on the clock, we went for it," Hortiz said.

Hortiz and Harbaugh made it clear that adding McConkey was a high priority early in Round 2.

"He was a guy that we targeted," Hortiz said. "He was a guy all the scouts targeted, all the scouts looked at it and all the scouts and coaches loved.

"But yeah, he was a guy that was high up on our list," Hortiz said.

Harbaugh mentioned McConkey's quickness as something that stood out to him right away in his evaluation.

"Love the speed, 4.38 [40-yard dash], but he plays to it," Harbaugh said. "He plays to that 4.38 every single play, you can see it in the way that he rages off of the ball, and once he has the ball in his hands.

"Me and Joe [Hortiz] were talking about him, he's very [Raiders TE] Brock Bowers-like with the way that he gets yards after the catch," Harbaugh added. "Competitor, big-time. Those things. He catches the ball. A terrific route-runner. He has the quickness, he has the speed that is going to be great for our offense. I love the guys that can run in the 4.3s."

McConkey was the third Georgia player to be drafted in 2024, and said the fact the Bolts traded up to add up only added to his excitement.