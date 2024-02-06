How GM Joe Hortiz Knew the Bolts Were The Perfect Fit

Mapping out the next steps

The work hasn't stopped for Hortiz since joining the Bolts.

The general manager has worked closely with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh from the jump, as the two have continued to work on assembling the team's coaching staff.

Harbaugh talked about it during his introductory press conference and Hortiz echoed the same sentiment Tuesday — the work has been nonstop to bring the staff together.

"I anticipate that being done relatively soon," Hortiz said about the staff. "We've done a lot of work over the past five days.

"I got finalized, I think, on Tuesday — I believe it was Tuesday. I'm on the phone with them on Wednesday before I flew out here," Hortiz added. "I jumped right into the deep end. Every once in a while, I'd crawl over to the wall and catch my breath, and then get back over.

It's something at the top of the priority list right now, and Hortiz anticipates it will be done sooner rather than later.

"We've been working nonstop all weekend, talking to a ton of coaches," Hortiz said. "I think we're getting close. We'll probably be making some announcements, I would say, in the next couple of days or so."

Filling out the staff is the next step before the offseason continues to ramp up, but it's an important part for Hortiz as the they head into the next phase of the offseason.

When the staff gets settled, it'll be a collaborative effort in determining the next steps heading into the NFL Scouting Combine and ultimately free agency.

"We're working on filling out the coaching staff and finalizing that, making those hires. That's out main priority right now," Hortiz said. "Once we get our coaching staff settled, we're going to sit down and grind through it, as a staff. Then, we'll make decisions going from there. But, certainly, there's some work to do, but it's not unattainable."

"It's going to take some work, but, again, we have smart guys in those roles," Hortiz said. "[Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance] Ed [McGuire] is a wizard. I know that. His reputation preceded him with me walking into the building, so I'll rely heavily on him with that."

But Hortiz knows the important traits the team will want to look for when evaluating players, and it's something that both he and Harbaugh share.

"Every position is different," Hortiz said. "Like you said, position specifics, critical factors — we want them all to be big, fast, tough, smart. Tough is key, you have to have that mentality.

"But then, part of the player, only 50 percent of the player is the talent and the skillset to play the position, the other 50 percent is the person," Hortiz continued. "We're going to dive deep into that. We want players that are committed to team. That's where I come from, that's where [Harbaugh] comes from, and that's what we're going to be here.