 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

How GM Joe Hortiz Knew the Bolts Were The Perfect Fit

Feb 06, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Hortiz FTP

Joe Hortiz took to the podium Tuesday at Hoag Performance Center.

Below are three takeaways from Chargers General Manager's introductory press conference.

A new beginning

Joe Hortiz is ready for his new chapter.

The new Chargers General Manager spoke and answered questions for the first time Tuesday as a member of the Bolts in front of his family, members of the organization and the media.

Hortiz joins the Bolts after spending his entire career with the Ravens, starting as a personnel assistant in 1998. He continued to work all the way up to Director of Player Personnel, a position he held since 2019.

After 26 years in Baltimore, however, Hortiz explained that the time and opportunity felt right for Hortiz to move on and start a journey with a new team.

"I got done with the Zoom call [and told] my wife. I said, 'Baby, this is it. This is the fit. I want this job,'" Hortiz said.

It was a feeling Hortiz knew from the jump — this is where he wanted to be.

"In that Zoom call you hear about the longevity of the people in this organization," Hortiz said. "You hear about the love that they have for this organization, the commitment that they have to winning. I mean, a commitment to building a consistent winner.

"You hear that and then, when I came here on the interview, you feel it. You know it's true," Hortiz added. "You see it in who they hire. You know they're committed to winning. It makes it easy to go from one great organization to another organization that you believe is going to be great. I believe it."

Hortiz knows the work has just began in working towards the ultimate goal.

And he's fired up to get started as the GM of the Bolts.

"There's talent on this field. They know how to draft players here," Hortiz said. "They've drafted some really talented players. We've played them. We've lost to them in playoff games. We've beaten them in tough, hard-fought games.

"Our goal is to just build it bigger, better and strong," Hortiz added. "We want people to walk in here, teams to walk into the stadium knowing they've played us."

Joe Hortiz Introduced as Los Angeles Chargers General Manager

Get a behind-the-scenes look as Joe Hortiz is formally introduced as the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers on February 6th, 2024

7LAC5961 (1)
1 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4985
2 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4989 (1)
3 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC4990
4 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC5979 (1)
5 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6063
6 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3413
7 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3478
8 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3483
9 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1860 (1)
10 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3501
11 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3507
12 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3529
13 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1876
14 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3586
15 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3614
16 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3615
17 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3651
18 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3653
19 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3689
20 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3692
21 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1870
22 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3696
23 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3711
24 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3727
25 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3817
26 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC6095 (1)
27 / 28
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1945
28 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mapping out the next steps

The work hasn't stopped for Hortiz since joining the Bolts.

The general manager has worked closely with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh from the jump, as the two have continued to work on assembling the team's coaching staff.

Harbaugh talked about it during his introductory press conference and Hortiz echoed the same sentiment Tuesday — the work has been nonstop to bring the staff together.

"I anticipate that being done relatively soon," Hortiz said about the staff. "We've done a lot of work over the past five days.

"I got finalized, I think, on Tuesday — I believe it was Tuesday. I'm on the phone with them on Wednesday before I flew out here," Hortiz added. "I jumped right into the deep end. Every once in a while, I'd crawl over to the wall and catch my breath, and then get back over.

It's something at the top of the priority list right now, and Hortiz anticipates it will be done sooner rather than later.

"We've been working nonstop all weekend, talking to a ton of coaches," Hortiz said. "I think we're getting close. We'll probably be making some announcements, I would say, in the next couple of days or so."

Filling out the staff is the next step before the offseason continues to ramp up, but it's an important part for Hortiz as the they head into the next phase of the offseason.

When the staff gets settled, it'll be a collaborative effort in determining the next steps heading into the NFL Scouting Combine and ultimately free agency.

"We're working on filling out the coaching staff and finalizing that, making those hires. That's out main priority right now," Hortiz said. "Once we get our coaching staff settled, we're going to sit down and grind through it, as a staff. Then, we'll make decisions going from there. But, certainly, there's some work to do, but it's not unattainable."

"It's going to take some work, but, again, we have smart guys in those roles," Hortiz said. "[Executive Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance] Ed [McGuire] is a wizard. I know that. His reputation preceded him with me walking into the building, so I'll rely heavily on him with that."

But Hortiz knows the important traits the team will want to look for when evaluating players, and it's something that both he and Harbaugh share.

"Every position is different," Hortiz said. "Like you said, position specifics, critical factors — we want them all to be big, fast, tough, smart. Tough is key, you have to have that mentality.

"But then, part of the player, only 50 percent of the player is the talent and the skillset to play the position, the other 50 percent is the person," Hortiz continued. "We're going to dive deep into that. We want players that are committed to team. That's where I come from, that's where [Harbaugh] comes from, and that's what we're going to be here.

"It's the team, the team, the team. That's real," Hortiz added. "We want guys that have that mentality, to persevere, to fight — up 30 [points] or down 30, we're playing hard all the way to the end of the game. High-character people, players that care about each other, do the right thing. Those are things are going to be really important for us."

Working with the personnel department

As Hortiz continues to settle in, he's also had a chance to familiarize himself with some of the staff already on the team.

That includes Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden, who Hortiz will now work closely with on for the personnel side. Wooden has been with the Bolts since 2013 but also spent a lot of time prior with the Jets, where he started as a pro personnel assistant.

And as two people that have been in front offices for a long time, they've had many conversations while on the road over the years.

"It's been awesome," Hortiz said. "I've known JoJo — again, we've both been doing this a long time.

"[He's] been great, helping me through the transition," Hortiz later added. "Obviously, I'm jumping into a lot of different things, so I need the personnel side to keep running.

Hortiz has been in constant contact with Wooden and the rest of the personnel department since arriving as he now starts to build out his vision.

"They've all done a great job, had a great call with them [Monday]," Hortiz said. "I really enjoyed it, they had great questions.

"I have to translate, I come from a different process than they're used to — grading scales, the way that their calendar works," Hortiz added. "My job is to be the translator for them, in terms of what they do now and what we're going to do going forward."

On the scouting side of things, it will be a process that takes longer than it would compared to the coaching staff.

But as of now they continue to work together in Hortiz's transition to GM and it's something, he noted, will happen as offseason moves along.

"There's a little bit of a difference when change is made at those two respective positions, coaching and scouting," Hortiz said. "Our scouts here have done a great job through my transition here, and I know a good number of them.

"I'm going to evaluate our entire scouting staff," Hortiz continued. "There are people that I'd like to bring in — as soon as I can get them in, I'll get them in here — that will help me impart my vision on how we want to run our personnel department.

Hortiz added: "But, I certainly know that there are talented people already in this organization and I'm going to be able to evaluate them through the draft process, through the free agency process, and make decisions, as needed."

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Jim Harbaugh Delivers Strong 1st Message to Chargers Fans

"I report to the Spanos family and ownership. I also feel like I report to the fans. I report to the players. I'm accountable to all those in the organization."
news

How Joey Bosa Led a Dominant Defensive Effort Monday Night

"It's fun. Especially when you're up, it's fun knowing that they're going to throw the ball. You can get after them a little bit."
news

Bolts Defense Ready to Carry Good Vibes Over to Week 9

"You've got to have fun with it. We work too hard to not have fun. We want to win, but winning is fun. When you have fun on game day, it can give you momentum and a little bit of life."
news

Why Keenan Allen Has Thrived as He Approaches 10K Career Receiving Yards

"He really plays the receiver position as an art form, and I think when you play it like him, what makes Keenan special ages well. The older you get, his physical gifts aren't what makes him special, it's how he plays receiver."
news

How Austin Ekeler's Big Night Propelled the Chargers Offense in Win

"He's such a complete player. That's when he's most dangerous, when he's running the football, catching the football in the screen game."
news

Here's How the Chargers Have Improved Their Run Defense

"You can look at the stats and it'll show you, but it's just all the guys buying into what we're trying to do here, and you can see the results in how we've stopped the run."
news

'We've Got the Guys': Justin Herbert Looks to Get Chargers Offense in High Gear

"It's on us to be more consistent. It's a tough situation but we've got the guys and are continuing to work. We just have to find a way to make it work."
news

'He'll Respond': Why the Bolts Can't Wait to See Justin Herbert Play on Sunday

"I just expect for him to bounce back. There's going to be some tough games for players. I think it's noticeable for Justin because he doesn't have very many of them."
news

Here's What Bolts OC Kellen Moore Expects Against Former Team in Primetime

"I spent eight years there so there's a lot of relationships you love and appreciate there, a lot of people you're close to and you'll be close to for a long time. It'll be fun to see all those people."
news

Why Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Won't Affect Him vs. Cowboys

"Whether I was running the ball or throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there. There's so much going on during the game that you're not going to be worrying about it too much."
news

'He's Still That Guy': Inside Khalil Mack's Historic 6-Sack Game

"This guy is one of the best edge players of a generation and he is still that guy, he is still that guy ... he's one of the elite players in the game. He always has been and he always will be as long as he is playing."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising