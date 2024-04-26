5 Takeaways: How Joe Alt is Going to Bring Dominant Mentality to Bolts O-Line

Joe Alt has arrived in Southern California.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts first-round pick's press conference at Hoag Performance Center:

1. Ready to dominate

Joe Alt and the Bolts are a perfect match.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have talked endlessly about building a team through the trenches, a mindset that included taking Alt at No. 5 overall in Round 1.

The Chargers want to run the ball, be physical up front and keep Justin Herbert upright.

That is music to the ears atop Alt's 6-foot-8 frame.

"I think the thing I love about the offensive line is being able to hit someone every single play," Alt said Friday afternoon. "You don't have a play off, you're going to be throwing your head in there.

"Whether it's pass or run, you have a job to do and you have to hold up your end of the bargain — one of the five [offensive linemen], one of the 11 [offensive players]. If you don't do your job, it's going to hurt the offensive line, hurt the entire offense," Alt added. "I think that's why I love it. That's kind of why I fell in love with the position, and just really the camaraderie of the group. The offensive line group, I think, is a special group."

Alt then noted that he's more about actions than words when it comes to being a dominant player.

"It's not a word that I use in my vocabulary, but it's a mindset that I have," Alt said. "Just refusing to lose and taking it one play at a time and trying to do your best each and every play is kind of my mindset."

Not every team in the NFL embraces offensive linemen the way the Chargers do.

After all, Chargers Run Game Coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said this earlier this month:

"This is going to be an O-line-centric building. When it comes to our strength program, it's built around the O-line," Bischoff said. "Everybody else fall in line. Some people don't value offensive linemen. We do."

Alt lit up when that was relayed to him. He knows there is no place he'd rather be.

"Being wanted is one of the best feelings in the world," Alt said. "Being at a position that the coaches and people feel matters, it just makes you want to do it that much more and want to do it for them because they care so much about it.