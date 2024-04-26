How Joe Alt Impressed the Bolts in the Pre-Draft Process

Chargers first-round pick Joe Alt met virtually with members of the media after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Below are three takeaways from Alt's media availability Thursday night:
A strong impression
Joe Alt always knew he had a chance getting drafted to Chargers.
"I definitely thought that it was a possibility," Alt said.
The Chargers first round pick spoke to beat writers for the first time since being drafted by the Bolts at No. 5 overall, and expressed that he had a feeling after good meetings with the team at the Scouting Combine and at his Pro Day.
The journey to being the Chargers pick all started at the Combine in Indianapolis, where Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, General Manager Joe Hortiz and other members of the Chargers staff were able to interact with Alt for the first time.
Alt recalled how his feeling after leaving the interview.
"I felt like I had a really great interview during the Combine," Alt said. "I had a good time with Coach Harbaugh and the staff."
And he left an impression on Harbaugh and everyone in the room, as both he and the team were able to go over some important topics that led to him being the pick Thursday night.
"I think the big message was watching the actual tape of offensive line play and what we need to work on, what we like, the thoughts and possibility of playing right tackle going forward," Alt said. "That was kind of the general conversation we were having in the meeting."
Even with Combine meetings limited to 15 minutes, both sides were able to connect on something they all knew very well — the trenches.
"I think the best part for me was a lot of offensive line talk, that's what we were talking about," Alt said. "That's what I know best, that's what I've grown up watching and doing.
"A lot of offensive line play, talked on things I need to work on, improve, things I was doing well," Alt added. "Just continue to discuss maybe a possible position change going forward. Those were kind of the things we were talking about."
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.5 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Offensive Tackle, Joe Alt from the University of Notre Dame.
NFL bloodlines
Alt's father, John, will have to switch up the AFC West colors with his son now on the Bolts.
A two-time Pro Bowler for the Chiefs, his father had a long career as an offensive tackle in Kansas City and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.
But even with his son going to a division rival, John Alt won't mind putting on the Chargers gear to root on his new team.
"I think my dad is definitely alright wearing powder blue," Alt said with a smile.
The elder Alt had a major impact on his son throughout his life and on the gridiron, as he learned first hand from a Pro Bowl tackle.
Alt explained what he meant to him in his career leading up to this point.
"My dad, he's everything for me," Alt said about his father. "He's allowed me to become a man, taught me how to play football, taught me how to do it on and off the field.
"I couldn't be more grateful for him and what he's allowed me to learn, taught this game of football," Alt added. "He means everything for me."
Ready to improve
Alt was the consensus No. 1 tackle on the board — and for good reason.
But what exactly are the Bolts getting with Alt?
The Bolts first-round pick laid it out himself.
"Unique size with an athletic ability," Alt said. "I think my ability to mirror guys in pass pro and use my length is definitely one of my strengths.
"I think I got the ability to stay on guys in the second level, but also being able to fit in on double teams and take man to man, reach blocks, backside cutoffs on the run game are kind of my strengths," Alt added. I play to my strengths, I think my size, length in pass pro but also when I have to get low and get physical inside."
Even at just 21-years-old, Alt played 38 games and started 33 of them over his three seasons at Notre Dame.
Harbaugh and Hortiz believe that even with his high-level play throughout his college career, he is far from a finished product.
"21 years old, there's a ton of upside," Harbaugh said. "He's not a finished product. "
"To be that good with where he's at, this is a high, high ceiling and a high floor," Harbaugh later added. "This is exactly what you wish for."
Hortiz added: "He's just scratching the surface. Just turned 21 in February so you're talking about a guy who's still growing and maturing. The upside is tremendous."
And he agrees, as Alt is ready to get to work right away — and improving is something he's always looking to do.
"I love hard work and that's what I'm always going to do," Alt said. "I think there's always room to improve.
"I take it one day at a time, I try to get a little bit better at something each and every day," Alt added.