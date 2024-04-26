How Joe Alt Impressed the Bolts in the Pre-Draft Process

Chargers first-round pick Joe Alt met virtually with members of the media after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Below are three takeaways from Alt's media availability Thursday night:

A strong impression

Joe Alt always knew he had a chance getting drafted to Chargers.

"I definitely thought that it was a possibility," Alt said.

The Chargers first round pick spoke to beat writers for the first time since being drafted by the Bolts at No. 5 overall, and expressed that he had a feeling after good meetings with the team at the Scouting Combine and at his Pro Day.

The journey to being the Chargers pick all started at the Combine in Indianapolis, where Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, General Manager Joe Hortiz and other members of the Chargers staff were able to interact with Alt for the first time.

Alt recalled how his feeling after leaving the interview.

"I felt like I had a really great interview during the Combine," Alt said. "I had a good time with Coach Harbaugh and the staff."

And he left an impression on Harbaugh and everyone in the room, as both he and the team were able to go over some important topics that led to him being the pick Thursday night.

"I think the big message was watching the actual tape of offensive line play and what we need to work on, what we like, the thoughts and possibility of playing right tackle going forward," Alt said. "That was kind of the general conversation we were having in the meeting."

Even with Combine meetings limited to 15 minutes, both sides were able to connect on something they all knew very well — the trenches.

"I think the best part for me was a lot of offensive line talk, that's what we were talking about," Alt said. "That's what I know best, that's what I've grown up watching and doing.