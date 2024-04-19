5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins

3. All-American at Ohio State

Dobbins went down as one of the best running backs Ohio State has ever seen.

The three-year running back finished his Buckeye career as one of the more accomplished players in school history and the only player ever to rush for 1,000 or more yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

He ranks as the school's second all-time leading rusher with 4,459 yards and also set the all-time freshman rushing record with 1,403 yards in 2017.

And it culminated during the 2019 season when he became the first running back in school history to top the 2,000-yard mark, finishing with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.

This led him to finish sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and third in the country in rushing yards and touchdowns enroute to a First-Team All-American selection.

4. Campbell Award winner

Dobbins culminated his collegiate career with an award that honored his hard work ethic both on and off the field.

He was awarded the 2019 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, honoring the top offensive player in Division 1 Football who also exhibits the "enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, like integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goal."

5. Dominant Texas HS player

Before Dobbins went down in the Ohio State record books, he was a touchdown machine at La Grange High School in Texas.

The dynamic running back amassed 71 touchdowns during his high school career and finished with 5,149 rushing yards during his first three seasons at the school.