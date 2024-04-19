5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
Here are five things to know about Dobbins:
1. A veteran RB
The Chargers made another offseason addition to their running back room.
Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick (55th overall), was the fifth running back selected in his class after a dynamic collegiate career.
He played 24 games the previous four years in Baltimore, rushing for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Dobbins has averaged 5.8 yards per carry since 2020, the highest mark by any running back in the NFL (minimum of 200 rushing attempts) in that timespan.
He was also able to be a weapon through the air, hauling in 27 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.
2. Backfield reunion
The reunions keep on coming this offseason for Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman.
Dobbins was with Roman for the first three seasons of his career with the Ravens and was able to have success under the playcaller.
He was a force from the jump, rushing for 805 yards on 134 carries (6.0 yards per attempt) and nine touchdowns as a rookie. That was good for second-most rushing yards on the team and first among running backs.
Who had the third-most rushing yards that season?
None other than another Chargers running back addition Gus Edwards, as the two now get to share the same room once again after spending the last four years in Baltimore.
3. All-American at Ohio State
Dobbins went down as one of the best running backs Ohio State has ever seen.
The three-year running back finished his Buckeye career as one of the more accomplished players in school history and the only player ever to rush for 1,000 or more yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
He ranks as the school's second all-time leading rusher with 4,459 yards and also set the all-time freshman rushing record with 1,403 yards in 2017.
And it culminated during the 2019 season when he became the first running back in school history to top the 2,000-yard mark, finishing with 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns.
This led him to finish sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and third in the country in rushing yards and touchdowns enroute to a First-Team All-American selection.
4. Campbell Award winner
Dobbins culminated his collegiate career with an award that honored his hard work ethic both on and off the field.
He was awarded the 2019 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, honoring the top offensive player in Division 1 Football who also exhibits the "enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, like integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goal."
5. Dominant Texas HS player
Before Dobbins went down in the Ohio State record books, he was a touchdown machine at La Grange High School in Texas.
The dynamic running back amassed 71 touchdowns during his high school career and finished with 5,149 rushing yards during his first three seasons at the school.
And even despite playing only one game in his senior season due to injury, he was a four-star recruit and among the Top 50 of his recruiting class that season.