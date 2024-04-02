Why Jim Harbaugh is Fired Up to Have Players Back in the Building

Ben Herbert's time to shine

Ben Herbert is a name that might have gone under the radar in the Bolts hirings of the offseason.

In the building, however, the Chargers Executive Director of Player Performance is a major part of the entire operation.

"Ben Herbert is huge in this Phase One," Harbaugh said. "When I say baseline training, I say finding out where everybody is, where is their baseline, where they need improvement on. Just here to engage.

"One thing about Herb is you know he's going to be there every day and you know he's going to be ready to train guys and have the energy to train anybody that's there," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh had high praise for Herbert on Tuesday after he worked with players in the weight room for the first time.

"There's nobody that combines the cutting edge, scientific, with the old-school discipline strength and conditioning coach like he does," Harbaugh said about Herbert. "He's the best I've ever seen or been around as a player or as a coach."

Herbert spent the past six seasons at the University of Michigan, where he helped develop 22 NFL draft picks, including six first-round selections.

And what's kept the two together and successful over their time together has been a similar team-first outlook.

"We've been together going on six years. We're like that in terms of the philosophy, just doing anything and everything for the players," Harbaugh said as he locked his hands together. "That's the overarching thing, the way we see it. Getting good at football, making them the best version of themselves on and off the field.

"That comes with a notion, with a prediction of, 'You've got a guy here that's doing everything in his power to make you a better football playe,'" Harbaugh continued. "Then you assume, you predict that person is going to do anything and everything to help the team.

Harbaugh added. "What's good for the bee is good for the hive. That's the rational, that's the prediction."

Above all, the two share the biggest end goal, which is doing everything possible to help make the team better.

"Really learning what we're doing schematically, what each person's job is and how it fits with all 11, plus going from good athlete to better athlete, to great athlete, to superior athlete," Harbaugh said. "We're trying to make that combination because you can train yourself to be better, stronger, more agile, more flexible, more lean, muscle mass, less fat.