Jim Harbaugh Delivers Strong 1st Message to Chargers Fans

The Jim Harbaugh era has begun in Los Angeles.

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's introductory press conference Thursday.

A message to the fans

Jim Harbaugh took center stage at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Thursday.

The new Chargers Head Coach spoke for the first time as a member of the Bolts in front of his family, members of the organization and the media, answering questions for almost an hour.

And during his introductory press conference, Harbaugh also had a message for Chargers fans everywhere.

His message to the fans was clear — they're going to try to win above all else.

"I report to the Spanos family and ownership," Harbaugh said. "I also feel like I report to the fans. I report to the players. I'm accountable to all those in the organization. Going to work at it, you know? That's the mission and that's the goal.

"I'm not going to be shy about stating it: we want to be known as world champions," Harbaugh added. "We're going to do it or die trying."

Harbaugh knows Los Angeles and Southern California and is well-versed in what they represent — effort and winning.

He hopes to bring all that and more as he begins the journey of building the Bolts one day at a time.

"We're in one of the great cities there is," Harbaugh said. "One thing I know is that Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning it needs to be multiple, multiple championships.

"We're going to be humble and hungry, but that's our goal," Harbaugh added. "That's our goal, to treat people in a first-class manner, to win multiple championships and day by day. Now I'm quoting Jackie Harbaugh, 'One day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time'."

The Harbaugh era has begun for the Chargers and a lot is yet to be done before the first game is played.

But Thursday marked the beginning of the new coach's vision of what he wants the team to be.

"It's going to start with humble and hungry, right there," Harbaugh said. "That's where we are right now. Humble and hungry and we're going to respect all of our opponents.