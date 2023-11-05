Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

Guyton led the AFC and ranked third in the NFL in 2020 with a receiving average of 18.8 yards per catch (min. 25 rec.). He totaled four receptions of 50-plus yards from 2020-21, which tied for the third-most by any player over that two-year stretch. In 38 career games for the Chargers, including 11 starts, Guyton has recorded 61 catches for 1,023 yards (16.8 avg.) and six touchdowns. A native of Allen, Texas, Guyton appeared in each of Los Angeles' first three games of the 2022 season, before being placed on Reserve/Injured.

As a rookie last season, Ogbonnia appeared in seven games and made a start, totaling 14 tackles (13 solo) and a tackle for loss. He was a fifth-round selection (160th overall) by the Bolts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA, where he appeared in 43 career games and totaled 79 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. He started all 12 games for the Bruins in 2021 along the defensive line, earning second-team All-Pacific-12 honors from Pro Football Focus and an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Ogbonnia earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Honor Roll seven times and also competed for the Bruins track and field team in the shot put and discus throw in the 2018-19 season, competing in the NCAA Championships and the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships