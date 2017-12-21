How Will the Bolts Replace Denzel Perryman vs. Jets?

"I thought especially Hayes, in the run game, did a very nice job," he said. "In the passing game, there were some unknowns. But after he played, especially in Jacksonville, we saw him do some of the things we hoped he'd do. It was just a situation where we were struggling against the run, we started playing much better, and we kept with that plan. So it didn't give him as many opportunities, and teams came out and really tried to spread us out (and) attack us more that way, which allowed for more nickel on the field. But this game is different (in New York). This team will put you in a lot of situations where you're playing a lot of base."