History of the 21st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

2016 — Will Fuller V, WR, Texans

Fuller was the second wide receiver taken in his draft, and produced when he was on the field. Injuries forced him to miss some time, but in his five years in Houston he caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns in 53 games. He is currently a free agent and last played for the Dolphins in 2021.

2015 — Cedric Ogbuehi, T, Bengals

Ogbuehi is currently a free agent, having most recently played seven games for the Jets this past season. After spending four seasons with the Bengals, he had stints with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Ravens.

2014 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, Packers

After a solid first two seasons, Clinton-Dix's best season came in 2016, where he earned Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Five of his 16 career interceptions came in that season alone. Following his time with the Packers, he played for Washington, the Bears, and the Raiders before announcing his retirement in December 2022.

2013 — Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals