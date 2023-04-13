History of the 21st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off on April 27, as the Chargers currently hold the 21st overall pick.
Because Miami forfeited their first-round pick this year, the Bolts moved up a spot. The first round will only have 31 overall picks.
If the Chargers end up picking at No. 21, it'll be the first time in franchise history the team selects a player at that spot.
The Bolts sit in an interesting position in the draft, so what kind of talent has been selected in that spot in the past decade and longer?
Here's a look at the past decade of the 21st overall pick in the draft, plus a couple notable players selected in that spot throughout the history of the NFL:
2022 — Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs
After an injury in Week 1 kept him out until Week 9, McDuffie became a key part of a Chiefs defense that would help the team go on and win the Super Bowl. He finished with 59 total tackles and 10 passes defended throughout the regular season and postseason, playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps in the Super Bowl.
2021 — Kwity Paye, DL, Colts
Paye has been productive in his first two seasons in the NFL with the Colts, as he came onto the scene quickly, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2021. His second season in the league was better than the first, as he was third on the Colts in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hits.
2020 — Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles
Reagor is no longer on the team that originally drafted him. Now a member of the Vikings after being traded prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, Reagor primarily served as a punt returner for Minnesota last year. Over his three years in the NFL, he has hauled in 72 receptions for 799 receiving yards.
2019 — Darnell Savage, Jr., S, Packers
Since being drafted, Savage has had a nose for the football. He became the first Packers safety in franchise history with multiple interceptions in each of his first three seasons, and his four in 2020 were tied for third-most among safeties. Savage scored his first NFL touchdown in 2022, returning an interception 75 yards in Week 17.
2018 — Billy Price, C, Bengals
Price spent his first three seasons with the Bengals before being traded to the Giants prior to the 2021 regular season. He most recently played with the Cardinals in 2022, where he started 11 games at center.
2017 — Jarrad Davis, LB, Lions
Davis has moved around as of late after becoming a free agent in 2021. He spent time with the Jets, before returning to the Lions this past season and ending the year playing one game with the Giants. He re-signed with the Giants in early March prior to becoming a free agent.
2016 — Will Fuller V, WR, Texans
Fuller was the second wide receiver taken in his draft, and produced when he was on the field. Injuries forced him to miss some time, but in his five years in Houston he caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns in 53 games. He is currently a free agent and last played for the Dolphins in 2021.
2015 — Cedric Ogbuehi, T, Bengals
Ogbuehi is currently a free agent, having most recently played seven games for the Jets this past season. After spending four seasons with the Bengals, he had stints with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Ravens.
2014 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, Packers
After a solid first two seasons, Clinton-Dix's best season came in 2016, where he earned Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Five of his 16 career interceptions came in that season alone. Following his time with the Packers, he played for Washington, the Bears, and the Raiders before announcing his retirement in December 2022.
2013 — Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
Eifert was a reliable target for the Bengals, having his best season in 2015 where he caught 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. That same year, he earned his first and only Pro Bowl honor. Eifert struggled with injuries following his big year, and last appeared in 2020 with the Jaguars.
Others of Note: WR Lynn Swann (Steelers, 1974), WR Randy Moss (Vikings, 1998), DT Vince Wilfork (Patriots, 2004), DB Jerry Gray (Rams, 1985), DE Chandler Jones (Patriots, 2012), C Alex Mack (Browns, 2009), RB Robert Smith (Vikings, 1993), WR Johnnie Morton (Lions, 1994).
This list is headlined by two Hall of Fame wide receivers in Swann and Moss, two of the best to ever play at the position.
Overall, it's offense-heavy, as players like Mack, Smith and Morton also made a big impact throughout their playing careers. The lone active player on the list is Jones, who is currently on the Raiders and will play in his 12th season in 2023.
