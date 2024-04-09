Why Gus Edwards 'Wanted to be a Part' of the Chargers Offense

That team mentality has made its way to the early part of Phase One, where the running back was caught by surprise on how hard the team has worked so early on and how Justin Herbert led the way in some sets.

It's one of the things that has stood out for him so far as they have set the tone early in the voluntary offseason program.

"Besides the colors, I'd say that it's pretty much the same [as the Ravens]," Edwards said with a laugh. "I've been caught off guard by how much hard work these guys put in.

"Even [Herbert], he's out there leading sets," Edwards added. "It's caught me off guard by just how determined — and not saying that I didn't expect it — but it's definitely way more than I expected, of how determined the team is and how much work that they put in."

Edwards is ready to go, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to help Herbert and the offense succeed and get to the vision they want to achieve.

"Whatever I'm asked to do," Edwards said. "Justin is our quarterback. He's a big part of our offense. If I'm in there, he will be protected. Whatever the coaches ask me to do, I'm ready to do that.

"What do I think that it's going to look like? I think that we're going to be a physical team," Edwards continued. "I think that is what the guys that we have been bringing in as of late, that's what everybody has in common — some bigger guys, some more physical guys.