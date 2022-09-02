Group Chat | A Preview of of the Chargers 2022 Season

Which rookie or newcomer do you have your eye on?

Popper: Khalil Mack. We get our first look at Mack and Joey Bosa as a pass-rushing tandem in Week 1. I am expecting fireworks.

Miller: J.C. Jackson. Not sure we'll get our eyes on Jackson until Week 2 or 3, given his recent foot procedure, but he's definitely this team's most interesting addition to me. The Chargers haven't been great at creating takeaways, and interceptions are the exact reason Jackson got paid this offseason. Seeing if he can continue his turnover production with a new team - a team that desperately needs it - will be very intriguing.

Teaford: Well, cornerback J.C. Jackson, of course. He's got quite the reputation as a playmaker and he joins a pretty good secondary with Derwin James Jr. as one of the best in the NFL at safety. He's certainly the highest-paid safety in the league now after signing his contract extension last month.

Smith: Mack. The man is as motivated as I've ever seen a player be before the start of a season. I got an up close view of Mack over the past few seasons in the NFC North. If he's still the player he was a few years ago (which is highly likely), he'll create havoc all over the field in 2022.

An unheralded name to watch in 2022 is…

Popper: Donald Parham. He is back in practice after missing time with a hamstring injury, and I think the tight end is going to have a breakout season. He has great chemistry with Justin Herbert and is very hard to defend one-on-one because of his size.

Miller: DeAndre Carter. Before the season's over, Carter's name could be much heralded by those of us who cover the Chargers. We'll see how much he is used on offense. It was quite a bit in training camp. Not sure how much of that will carry over now, but it certainly could be a decent amount. Returning kickoffs is where Carter most assuredly will have a chance to impact games immediately. Every yard that special teams can shorten the field for Justin Herbert is an advantage.

Teaford: Justin Herbert. No, I'm kidding. Sony Michel just signed as a backup running back after Miami cut him loose. I'm curious to see how he fits in behind Austin Ekeler. They seem to play a similar type of game, running and catching.