Group Chat | Assessing the Chargers at the Bye Week

What's been your chief concern with the Bolts so far?

Miller: The defense has been nothing like I anticipated. During his first year, coach Brandon Staley clearly felt the Chargers lacked the proper personnel to executive his scheme. So, in the offseason, among others, the team added Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Bryce Callahan and Morgan Fox — all players who had succeeded in the scheme and with Staley previously. And yet, through seven games, the inconsistency and massive breakdowns continue. I am 100 percent certain this is keeping Staley awake at night.

Condon: Consistency. You can tell this team has some really solid players. There are flashes where you're watching thinking ok this team is the real deal but there's too much inconsistency. I understand that comes with injuries and different players stepping up into bigger roles than anticipated. Hopefully, as the season progresses we see more consistency from the team.

Cothrel: To me, the biggest concern thus far has been the up-and-down defense. The Chargers invested a lot in free agency and via trade to improve this unit, and while they've had their moments, it just hasn't been able to produce consistently. The first two weeks, they looked like a defense poised to take a monumental step from where they were just a season ago. Since then, they've come away with timely takeaways, but also have been susceptible to allowing the big play.

Smith: The points and big plays allowed by the defense. I figured this unit would need some time to play together and gel early in the season, and I expected some growing pains early on. But the explosive touchdowns allowed — especially on the ground — have been concerning. To date, the Bolts also rank 30th in the league with 27.0 points allowed per game. Those two areas will need to improve in the second portion of the season.

Who, or what, is the biggest reason for optimism in the final 10 games?

Miller: Justin Herbert is the reason the Chargers are rarely ever out of a game until it's over. He's the same reason to believe this team can find more steady success after the byte week. I'm not entirely sure how healthy Herbert is at the moment. But he certainly still looks less than 100% after his rib injury in Week 2. I'm very interested to see how he looks in Atlanta. I gotta believe having a Sunday off can only help him right now.

Condon: Justin Herbert. It's easy to forget this guy is playing with a fractured rib cartilage because he is still performing at a high level but he's still injured. Once the injury completely heals I think we will see more of the Justin Herbert we saw during the first two weeks of the season. That being said, even injured, he is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. With Herbert as your quarterback anything is possible.

Cothrel: Justin Herbert. When you have a quarterback as talented as Herbert, you're always going to have a chance. Obviously, he's still dealing with a fracture to his rib cartilage, but it's well documented what kind of talent he truly is. The Chargers will also face the fifth-easiest schedule the rest of the way according to the DVOA metric. If this NFL season has shown anything, it's that any team can win on any given Sunday. But the remaining schedule still provides a reason for optimism, nonetheless.