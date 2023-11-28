Chargers Launch Giving Tuesday Initiative to Tackle Childhood Hunger

The Chargers are pushing for a team effort to help tackle childhood hunger on this Giving Tuesday

The Bolts are encouraging fans, sponsors and staff members alike to donate to the Feeding the Future initiative, which aims to feed kids on the weekends when they are not receiving school meals.

You can click here to donate and help out for a good cause.

"We launched our 'Giving Tuesday' campaign in partnership with Verizon to ensure maximum visibility for our Feeding the Future initiative and drive as much support as possible to those who need it most," said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Chargers and President of the Chargers Impact Fund. "Through this exciting and rewarding campaign, fans are invited to team up with our staff and the Chargers Impact Fund in providing access to healthy, nutritious food on weekends to Los Angeles area students. Our fans consistently rally together and show up for each other during hard times, and I have no doubt that they'll show up for these students."

The organization's goal is to raise a total of $60,000, with a quarter of that amount expected to come from staff donations.

The Chargers will then match that total to reach the halfway point of their objective.

The Bolts are also asking fans to help raise $15,000 in an effort to help fight childhood hunger.

An anonymous donor will match whatever Chargers fans raise, which hopefully gets the team to their goal of $60,000.