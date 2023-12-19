5 Takeaways: Giff Smith Reveals His 1st Message to Bolts in Team Meeting

2. A collective effort

Smith has been with the Chargers since 2016 and has earned a tremendous amount of respect both in the building and the locker room.

He said he's felt that support in recent days as he transitions to his new role.

"I think the time that you get, and the people in this organization that help you, is what makes this place special," Smith said. "It's unbelievable how many people are there to help you through this process, where you can just coach.

"I'm very grateful for that," Smith said.

He added that he is leaning on the entire coaching staff "tremendously" as he gets ready for his first game as an NFL head coach.

The help for Smith has also extended outside of the team facility as he said he's gotten numerous text massages with people willing to offer advice.

"I've had multiple former head coaches, people reach out," Smith said. "You talk about just being grateful, it's a beautiful thing that people would give up their time to help you in a situation that doesn't benefit them."

The best piece of advice? That came from former NFL head coach Chan Gailey, who spent five seasons in charge of the Cowboys and Bills.

"I thought that Chan Gailey had a great one," Smith said. "He said, 'All of those suggestions and thoughts that you had are now decisions. Good luck.'"

3. Strong leadership qualities

What vibe will Smith bring to the Bolts?

The veteran NFL coach dove into detail about his personality on Tuesday.

"I'm an honest person. I'm going to tell the truth," Smith said. "I'm very direct. I believe in clarity. There's not gray.

"And, I believe in giving. I've always believed in that, that's my faith," Smith added. "I guess that's how I would describe it."

Would he qualify as an old-school persona?

"Yeah, I guess you could say that," Smith said. "I believe in it from my playing days, to all the coaches I've been involved in.

"It's still a tough man's game. It's a physical game," Smith added. "You have to have your brother's back when you go out there. If that makes me old school, then I'm definitely old school."

Smith was a star at Georgia Southern from 1987 to 1990 and was a three-time All-American for the Eagles.