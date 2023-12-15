5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

3. Coaching stops

Smith's coaching experience spreads far beyond the Chargers.

He began his coaching journey as a Graduate Assistant for the University of Arkansas from 1991 to 1993 before serving in the same role at Georgia from 1994 to 1995. He then spent three seasons (1996-98) coaching wide receivers and the secondary at his alma mater Georgia Southern before taking over as the defensive line coach at Tulane from 1999 to 2003.

He would continue in the college ranks after his time at Tulane, becoming the defensive line coach at Georgia Tech for six seasons. Under Smith, the Yellow Jackets led the country in sacks (47) in 2007 and also ranked second in tackles for loss.

Following his time at Georgia Tech, Smith would move to the NFL ranks as the Bills defensive line coach for three seasons, where he helped defensive tackle Kyle Williams make the first two Pro Bowls of his career.

He would then move on to the Titans in 2014 and 2015, before ultimately joining the Bolts in 2016.

4. Georgia Southern HOF

Smith knows quite a bit about the trenches — partly because he had a stellar college career as an edge rusher.

Smith was a star at Georgia Southern from 1987 to 1990 and was a three-time All-American for the Eagles.

He was a team captain as a senior and a part of three NCAA I-AA national title teams (1986, '89-90) for the Eagles. He set the single-game school record for sacks in a game (five) as a sophomore in 1988. Smith also helped the team record NCAA's first-ever 15-0 record.

Smith finished his career in Georgia Southern's top five single-season (10) and career sack leaders (23.5).

He was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

5. Coaching Roman Reigns

Before headlining WrestleMania's in front of sold out crowds and winning WWE Championships, Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi — otherwise known as Roman Reigns — spent his college days working closely along with Smith on the gridiron.

Anoa'i was a defensive tackle at Georgia Tech during Smith's tenure and became a force in the ACC, earning First-Team All-ACC in 2006 after notching 40 tackles, two recovered fumbles and 4.5 sacks.