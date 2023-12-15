Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

Dec 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5 things Giff

The Los Angeles Chargers Friday parted ways with Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.

Giff Smith will serve as the Chargers Interim Head Coach.

Here are five things to know about Smith:

1. Interim HC

Smith will takeover as Interim Head Coach for the first time in his long coaching career.

The veteran coach has been with the Chargers since 2016, initially serving as the defensive line coach before taking over as the teams outside linebacker coach the last two seasons. In his 12 seasons coaching in the NFL, Smith has coached five players to earn a combined 10 Pro Bowl selections entering this season.

And he's been part of the collective effort up front that has the Chargers ranked second in the NFL in sacks.

2. Working with the best

Smith has had a chance to work and have success with some of the game's best players during his time with the Bolts.

Joining the Chargers the same year outside linebacker Joey Bosa was drafted, the two have spent countless time together and he's been an integral part to his development.

Working alongside Smith, Bosa was able to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after a 10.5-sack season and set an NFL record early in his career with 19.0 sacks in his first 20 career games. Bosa has also notched 67.0 sacks in 93 games with the Chargers, good for third-most in franchise history and has made four Pro Bowls during his time in the powder blue.

Smith has also worked closely in the last couple of year with outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who is having one of the best seasons in his career in Year 10.

Mack was named a Pro Bowl starter in his first season with the Bolts currently leads the NFL with 15.0 sacks, tied for a career-high for the veteran.

Top Shots of Interim Head Coach Giff Smith and Interim General Manager JoJo Wooden

The Los Angeles Chargers today named Giff Smith Interim Head Coach and JoJo Wooden Interim General Manager for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Room is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
1 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Room is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
3 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Room is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
4 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Room is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]
5 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: BAL 20 - LAC 10]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Emma Doherty/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
9 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Emma Doherty/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]
12 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 27 - NYJ 6]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
13 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - SF 12]
14 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - SF 12]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]
15 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 28 - MIN 24]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]
17 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. [FINAL SCORE: KC 31 - LAC 17]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers legends meet with the team following practice on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 21

Chargers legends meet with the team following practice on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Chargers legends meet with the team following practice on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 21

Chargers legends meet with the team following practice on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 21

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Coaching stops

Smith's coaching experience spreads far beyond the Chargers.

He began his coaching journey as a Graduate Assistant for the University of Arkansas from 1991 to 1993 before serving in the same role at Georgia from 1994 to 1995. He then spent three seasons (1996-98) coaching wide receivers and the secondary at his alma mater Georgia Southern before taking over as the defensive line coach at Tulane from 1999 to 2003.

He would continue in the college ranks after his time at Tulane, becoming the defensive line coach at Georgia Tech for six seasons. Under Smith, the Yellow Jackets led the country in sacks (47) in 2007 and also ranked second in tackles for loss.

Following his time at Georgia Tech, Smith would move to the NFL ranks as the Bills defensive line coach for three seasons, where he helped defensive tackle Kyle Williams make the first two Pro Bowls of his career.

He would then move on to the Titans in 2014 and 2015, before ultimately joining the Bolts in 2016.

4. Georgia Southern HOF

Smith knows quite a bit about the trenches — partly because he had a stellar college career as an edge rusher.

Smith was a star at Georgia Southern from 1987 to 1990 and was a three-time All-American for the Eagles.

He was a team captain as a senior and a part of three NCAA I-AA national title teams (1986, '89-90) for the Eagles. He set the single-game school record for sacks in a game (five) as a sophomore in 1988. Smith also helped the team record NCAA's first-ever 15-0 record.

Smith finished his career in Georgia Southern's top five single-season (10) and career sack leaders (23.5).

He was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

5. Coaching Roman Reigns

Before headlining WrestleMania's in front of sold out crowds and winning WWE Championships, Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi — otherwise known as Roman Reigns — spent his college days working closely along with Smith on the gridiron.

Anoa'i was a defensive tackle at Georgia Tech during Smith's tenure and became a force in the ACC, earning First-Team All-ACC in 2006 after notching 40 tackles, two recovered fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

He was one of the best players along the Yellow Jackets' defensive line and would go on to play in the CFL for a bit, before eventually becoming a superstar and one of WWE's best and most accomplished wrestlers.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Bolts on Friday announced that the Director of Player Personnel will serve as the Interim GM
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers QB Easton Stick

With Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve with a fractured finger, Stick will make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Raiders
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest safety
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest cornerback
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Tanner Muse

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest linebacker
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of camp next week
news

The Best Matchups on the Chargers 2023 Schedule

Whether it's coaching battles, 1-on-1 matchups or quarterback duels, there will be plenty to watch in 2023
news

5 Things to Know About the Chargers 2023 Schedule 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's schedule release 
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts third-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest defensive player

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
Latest News
Advertising