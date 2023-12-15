5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers Friday parted ways with Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.
Giff Smith will serve as the Chargers Interim Head Coach.
Here are five things to know about Smith:
1. Interim HC
Smith will takeover as Interim Head Coach for the first time in his long coaching career.
The veteran coach has been with the Chargers since 2016, initially serving as the defensive line coach before taking over as the teams outside linebacker coach the last two seasons. In his 12 seasons coaching in the NFL, Smith has coached five players to earn a combined 10 Pro Bowl selections entering this season.
And he's been part of the collective effort up front that has the Chargers ranked second in the NFL in sacks.
2. Working with the best
Smith has had a chance to work and have success with some of the game's best players during his time with the Bolts.
Joining the Chargers the same year outside linebacker Joey Bosa was drafted, the two have spent countless time together and he's been an integral part to his development.
Working alongside Smith, Bosa was able to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after a 10.5-sack season and set an NFL record early in his career with 19.0 sacks in his first 20 career games. Bosa has also notched 67.0 sacks in 93 games with the Chargers, good for third-most in franchise history and has made four Pro Bowls during his time in the powder blue.
Smith has also worked closely in the last couple of year with outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who is having one of the best seasons in his career in Year 10.
Mack was named a Pro Bowl starter in his first season with the Bolts currently leads the NFL with 15.0 sacks, tied for a career-high for the veteran.
The Los Angeles Chargers today named Giff Smith Interim Head Coach and JoJo Wooden Interim General Manager for the remainder of the 2023 season.
3. Coaching stops
Smith's coaching experience spreads far beyond the Chargers.
He began his coaching journey as a Graduate Assistant for the University of Arkansas from 1991 to 1993 before serving in the same role at Georgia from 1994 to 1995. He then spent three seasons (1996-98) coaching wide receivers and the secondary at his alma mater Georgia Southern before taking over as the defensive line coach at Tulane from 1999 to 2003.
He would continue in the college ranks after his time at Tulane, becoming the defensive line coach at Georgia Tech for six seasons. Under Smith, the Yellow Jackets led the country in sacks (47) in 2007 and also ranked second in tackles for loss.
Following his time at Georgia Tech, Smith would move to the NFL ranks as the Bills defensive line coach for three seasons, where he helped defensive tackle Kyle Williams make the first two Pro Bowls of his career.
He would then move on to the Titans in 2014 and 2015, before ultimately joining the Bolts in 2016.
4. Georgia Southern HOF
Smith knows quite a bit about the trenches — partly because he had a stellar college career as an edge rusher.
Smith was a star at Georgia Southern from 1987 to 1990 and was a three-time All-American for the Eagles.
He was a team captain as a senior and a part of three NCAA I-AA national title teams (1986, '89-90) for the Eagles. He set the single-game school record for sacks in a game (five) as a sophomore in 1988. Smith also helped the team record NCAA's first-ever 15-0 record.
Smith finished his career in Georgia Southern's top five single-season (10) and career sack leaders (23.5).
He was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.
5. Coaching Roman Reigns
Before headlining WrestleMania's in front of sold out crowds and winning WWE Championships, Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi — otherwise known as Roman Reigns — spent his college days working closely along with Smith on the gridiron.
Anoa'i was a defensive tackle at Georgia Tech during Smith's tenure and became a force in the ACC, earning First-Team All-ACC in 2006 after notching 40 tackles, two recovered fumbles and 4.5 sacks.
He was one of the best players along the Yellow Jackets' defensive line and would go on to play in the CFL for a bit, before eventually becoming a superstar and one of WWE's best and most accomplished wrestlers.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.