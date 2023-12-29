5 Final Thoughts: Bolts Looking to Play Spoiler vs. Broncos

The Chargers (5-10) are off to Denver for their final road game of the 2023 season.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of Week 17:

1. Playing for pride

The Chargers playoff hopes came to an end last weekend against the Bills.

Yet as the Bolts prepare for Sunday's game in Denver, there is plenty on the line.

The Chargers are playing for pride, and to officially eliminate the Broncos (7-8) from playoff contention. According to the New York Times' playoff predictor, Denver has a 5 percent chance at the postseason.

"Just trying to win," quarterback Easton Stick said this week. "I've said it before, you put everything into this game.

"When you do that, obviously, there's a ton of pride. This matters to a lot of people," Stick added. "Not just in this building — but especially in this building — it matters a lot," Stick added. "We're going out there to get better on the field here and go out on Sunday to win."

Week 17 will be the second game that Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith is in charge.

Players want to get a win for him, too.

"It will be super dope. A super dope experience," Khalil Mack said. "It doesn't feel like it's far from our reach. If we play for each other, we feel like we can get it done."

Mack later added: "Giff is a special guy, man. Been working with him for two years now … and it's special to see him in that position. But he carried himself like that when he was an assistant coach."

So, no, the Chargers don't care about the 2024 offseason or draft status or any of that right now.