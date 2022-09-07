From The Podium | Bolts Focused on Week 1, Not 2021 Finale Against Raiders

Ekeler: 'It's really special' to be one of eight team captains

During Wednesday's press conference, Staley announced the Chargers eight team captains for the 2022 season, an honor that Staley called 'the highest achievement' a player can receive from their teammates.

Running back Austin Ekeler was among the choices and was named a captain for the second straight season. Ekeler has talked a lot about how much his journey from an undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado to scoring 20 touchdowns in an NFL season last year means to him. Ekeler explained before Wednesday's practice why being named a team captain is so special to him.

"It's really special because it's been a long journey for me and really I just try to be myself," Ekeler said. "That's why I think it's really special because, 'Do I feel like am I a leader?'

"I don't know that's up for someone else to decide, but I'm just going to continue to be the person I am, try to motivate, try to bring people along while I'm trying to set a good example of what to do," Ekeler continued.

"That's kind of the role I've grown in to over the years going into Year 6 now and trying to help guys that are coming from different teams," Ekeler added, "guys that have come in behind me as far as age and kind of showing them the ropes and showing them, 'Hey, this is how it worked for me'. Whether you like that or not, is up for you to decide. And obviously, I was voted as a captain so it means a bunch."

After announcing the team's eight captains, Staley explained why being named a captain is such a significant honor.

"The few people who do get to play in this league and what that shield represents, all the people that have come before them — captains on other teams, captains on this team — and it's voted on by their teammates, and that's something that's sacred to me," Staley said. "Growing up the son of a coach, I think it's the highest achievement that you can receive from your teammates."

Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley, James, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and outside linebacker Joey Bosa were named as the team's seven other captains.

For Staley, it's not just about those eight players voted as captains, he holds the entire roster accountable to be leaders.