Chargers Announce 8 Captains for 2022 Season

The Chargers have announced eight players will be season-long captains for 2022.
The group is split up with four offensive players and four from the defense.
Here is who will be donning the "C" for the Bolts this season (players listed alphabetically):
Keenan Allen
Allen has been one of the league's most productive wide receivers in recent seasons, as evident by his five Pro Bowls and five different 1,000-yard seasons in his career. A repeat captain from 2021, Allen is also one of the team's hardest workers, and is well-respected as the longest-tenured player on the team.
Joey Bosa
Bosa is also a repeat captain and will once again be looked upon as a leader of a Bolts defense that has high expectations entering the 2022 season. The No. 3 overall pick in 2016, Bosa has recorded 58.0 career sacks. His play spoke for itself this past season as he tied for second among all defensive players with seven forced fumbles.
Austin Ekeler
Ekeler's rise from an undrafted free agent has been well-documented, and he will be a captain for the second straight season. The running back has the best season of his career in 2021, tying for the league lead with 20 total touchdowns. He also showcased his versatility once again, combining for 1,558 yards from scrimmage.
Justin Herbert
The quarterback is usually a captain on a team, but coaches and teammates have praised Herbert's leadership even more as he enters Year 3. The 24-year-old is among the best players at his position across the league, but his intangibles off the field and the way his teammates rally around him is a testament to why he's a captain for the second consecutive season.
Derwin James, Jr.
Another repeat captain from 2021, James is viewed as the heart and soul of the defense, and perhaps the entire team. There's a reason everyone in the organization was ecstatic that he signed a multi-year contract extension last month, as James galvanizes his teammates on a daily basis. He's pretty good on the field, too, as evident by his pair of Pro Bowl nods.
Sebastian Joseph-Day
A new face on the Bolts, Joseph-Day has fit right in since arriving in March. A talented defensive tackle with a loud personality, Joseph-Day brings juice to the team on and off the field. He'll be counted upon to help the run defense in 2022, but his impact will likely stretch beyond that given his affinity to pump up teammates.
Corey Linsley
Perhaps the best center in the league, Linsley is the definition of a trusted veteran. Whether it's helping Herbert elevate his game or anchoring an offensive line that features younger players, Linsley handles it all in stride. He will be a captain for the second time in as many seasons since joining the Chargers as a free agent in the spring of 2021.
Khalil Mack
The definition of a quiet leader, Mack hasn't said too much publicly since arriving via trade this offseason. But it's easy to see how hungry the former Defensive Player of the Year is to restore his place among the game's best defensive players. Mack might not give any fiery speeches, but he's content on letting his play do the talking in his first season with the Bolts.
