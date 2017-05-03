Five Fun Facts about Tyrell Williams

*This offseason, we want you to get to know our players a little more off the field.

While you may be aware wide receiver Tyrell Williams became the 15th player in Chargers history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards, here are five fun facts you may not know about number 16.*

First Job– "My first job was a dishwasher at The Blue Goat restaurant." Like many of his Chargers teammates, Williams' held his job during the summer. "I hated being back in the kitchen for four hours every day. But, it was cool because I got tips, got to play music and got free lunch every day!"

Music Man –And speaking of music, Williams says his favorite artist is J. Cole. "My favorite song is probably anything off of 2014 Forest Hills Drive." He also listens to Tupac, jazz and "anything old school." If you're looking for something more current, Williams recommends the new Kendrick Lamar album DAMN.

Game of Choice– The wide receiver spends part of his off time playing video games. His favorite is NBA 2K. "I play with guys on the team but I like it because it's a competitive thing."

Trusty Transportation– "I still have my first car. It's a '96 Pontiac Grand Prix." According to Williams, it has a giant Jordan sticker on the back. "I got it going into college and I still have it. It has about 264,000 miles on it but it still rolls!"

T-6 –When Williams first got to the Chargers, he wore number 6. Former Charger Stevie Johnson took the undrafted rookie free agent under his wing and gave him the moniker that still has stuck to this day: "T-6".