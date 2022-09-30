Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: Herbert Feeling More Comfortable Heading Into Week 4

Sep 30, 2022 at 03:18 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

10

Week 4 is on the horizon.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the Chargers-Texans matchup:

1. Justin Herbert is ready to go

Unlike a week ago, there's no air of mystery surrounding Justin Herbert.

The Chargers quarterback practiced in full Thursday and Friday and wasn't even given a game status for Week 4.

That's a contrast to last week, when it was unknown up until game time if Herbert would play.

Herbert and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said this week that there's a little more clarity and comfortability when it comes to approaching this week compared to last.

"That's the tough part," Herbert said. "Having to play with an injury like that, you have to kind of go through and learn about it.

"I had never experienced anything like that during a game and having to play through that and kind of figure it out, obviously, it was a tough loss for us," Herbert added. "Didn't play the way that we needed to, but a good learning moment and hopefully we learned a lot from it."

Staley added: "There were a lot of unknowns going into the game of how he was going to feel. I think that him getting past that first quarter — first half, for sure — you just know how your body is feeling. I thought that he finished the game well. Normal soreness after the game. This week, we just have a lot more certainty in terms of how to manage it moving forward. I think that is the big thing, it's always going to be day-to-day, but getting last week out of the way, I think that we have a much better plan of attack moving forward."

Now, the focus is on getting a win against the Texans. And in order for that to happen, that will likely mean a better start for the Bolts offense, which punted twice and turned the ball over twice on the first four drives against Jacksonville.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi put the sluggish start on his shoulders.

"I probably made it a little murkier than it needed to be. I think he was truly a game-time decision," Lombardi said. "Pregame, he was like, 'Look, I am good. Don't worry about it.'

"I probably was a little cautious at first, wanting to see how it was going," Lombardi added. "I think he was fine. I should have listened and internalized what he was saying and how he was feeling a little bit more."

Through three games, Herbert ranks fifth in the NFL with 910 passing yards, and has seven touchdowns to two interceptions.

The 24-year-old said Friday he's appreciative of the organization for helping him recover of late.

"I think I learned a lot about our team and about our staff members," Herbert said. "The medical staff, the treatment staff that have put in so much work over the past couple of weeks to help me be at my best and help me to get out on that field.

"They have handled it all so well and I have complete trust in them, especially all of the teammates around us," Herbert added.

In other news, Keenan Allen is out for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

"Definitely not a major setback, but he didn't make enough progress to make it to the game," Staley said of Allen.

J.C. Jackson will start, and Staley expects Corey Linsley to start, too.

2. No panic here

Linsley has been here before.

Back in 2014, Linsley was a rookie with the Packers, who also started 1-2 early that season.

Green Bay turned their season around by winning four straight games, and nine of the next 10 games overall.

Linsley described the mindset a team has to have to deal with some early-season struggles.

"We got blown out by the Seahawks, we had to come back to beat the Jets and then we got beaten up by Detroit, at Detroit and that was my rookie year," Linsley said. "There's nothing that we did different throughout the year. It wasn't like we started trying harder or brought somebody in or change our philosophy of who we were.

"It's just this league. This will happen, but the biggest point of emphasis is to stay the course,' Linsley continued. "You can sit here and be like 'Oh my god, 1-2.'

"I mean it's three games in, you know what I mean. We know what the issues are, we know what we have to fix," Linsley added. "As long as we do that, as long as we stay the course then we're going to be fine. I mean, that's about it."

Staley said: "We get the opportunity to respond from last week. I think that's the first thing, we get to respond to a tough loss and to make those adjustments that you have to make in the NFL when things change. I think that we've had a good week of practice. Now, we have to make sure that we take the field the right way on Sunday."

The Chargers are one of 13 teams across the league who are 1-2 ahead of Week 4.

3. Focused on 3rd-down defense

The Chargers defense currently ranks 23rd in total third-down defense entering, with the Bolts allowing opponents to convert 44.74 percent of the time.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said that side of the ball is aware of the need to be better there.

"We've been definitely trying to put a focus on third down. I think it really ties into first down," Hill said. "Can we not let those yards bleed and get into third-and-shorts? See if we can get them into some longer situations. It's trying to get them into longer situations.

"We looked at our third downs, there were a ton of third-and-1 and third-and-2, and our guys played really great in those areas, but we definitely don't want to live in that area," Hill added. "Trying to get them into some situations where we can play a little coverage and tie that into the rush, that would be ideal for us."

The Chargers have faced 13 scenarios already this season where opposing offenses have had third-and-3 or less.

And the Bolts have fared well, allowing just four conversions in such situations (30.8 percent). But as Hill said, the preference would be for the opponent to face third-and-7 or longer and make it even tougher on the offense.

Photos: Bolts Close Out Week 4 Practices

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center

220930_Practice_Gallery_001
1 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_002
2 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_003
3 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_004
4 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_005
5 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_007
6 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_006
7 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_013
8 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_008
9 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_015
10 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_016
11 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_009
12 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_017
13 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_018
14 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_010
15 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_014
16 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_024
17 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_011
18 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_019
19 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_012
20 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_020
21 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_021
22 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_022
23 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220930_Practice_Gallery_023
24 / 24
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Find some explosive plays

Through three games, the Chargers offense has lacked a spark, specifically when it comes to explosive plays.

The Bolts rank last in the league with just 11 such plays, which are categorized as a run of 10-plus yards, or a pass play of 20-plus yards.

The Chargers have 10 explosive plays through the air, but just one on the ground, which was a 12-yard run by Joshua Kelley in the third quarter of Week 1.

Lombardi said he expects more explosive plays if the Bolts can get their run game going.

"I think that if we are a little more efficient in the running game, that will help. It will make it not as hard in the passing game," Lombardi said. "I think executing on third downs will be a big thing, as well. It hasn't been up to what we are used to.

"I think getting the running game going a little bit more and getting a little more explosives in the passing game and converting on third down will lead to more points," Lombardi added.

For what it's worth, the Texans have allowed 29 explosive plays through three games against the Colts, Broncos and Bears.

5. Newcomers in the spotlight

The spotlight will be on a pair of Bolts young players Sunday in Houston.

Jamaree Salyer will make his first career start at left tackle, as the rookie will play in place of Rashawn Slater, who is expected to miss the rest of season with a biceps injury.

Staley said the team has full confidence in Salyer to perform well as a starter.

"He has real poise. He was a captain in Georgia, you can see that. Talking to [Georgia Head Coach] Kirby [Smart], who I'm very close with, he's the guy that really led that football team, a National Championship team," Staley said. "He's rugged. He's really strong. We know that the moment is not going to be too big for him, that he has that poise.

"He's just has to get out there and play. We're going to make sure that we play well around him," Staley added. 'It's not going to be him out there on an island playing left tackle, it's going to be 10 other players that he's playing with. I'm excited to see him compete, though. When you asked me about concern, I'm not concerned about him. I know what type of competitor he is. We're going to play really well around him."

Lombardi added: "He's another one of these guys we talk about, Rashawn and [G] Zion [Johnson]; he's cut from the same cloth. He's mature beyond what you would expect from a guy of his age."

Salyer played left tackle at Georgia and helped lead the Bulldogs to a national championship in 2021.

Chris Rumph II is also expected to start in place of Joey Bosa, who underwent successful groin surgery this week. Rumph is also in line to make the first start of his career.

Staley said Rumph will need to be ready to play meaningful defensive snaps and continue to be a presence on special teams, too.

"We still need him on special teams, so he's going to definitely stay in a lead role. There could be a subtraction of a role, maybe, but we still expect for him to be a factor," Staley said.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Expect Rashawn Slater to Miss Rest of 2022 Season

The Pro-Bowl left tackle suffered a biceps injury Sunday that could sideline him for the remainder of the year

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Response After Week 3 Loss

"Just got to play better, hold ourselves accountable. That's not our standard of play and we know that. All of us."

news

Final Thoughts: Chase Daniel Staying Ready Ahead of Week 3

Chargers backup QB said he's ready to go if Justin Herbert does not play against Jacksonville

news

5 Takeaways from Bolts Entering Week 3

Take a look at key news and notes from the opening two games of the Chargers 2022 season

news

Coach Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert

The Chargers Head Coach also broke down other aspects of the Bolts Week 2 game against the Chiefs

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Praise Herbert's Toughness in Loss

Chargers fall to 1-1 despite 100-yard performance and touchdown from Mike Williams

news

Final Thoughts: Quarterbacks Take Center Stage in AFC West Showdown

"These two guys being in the same division, both being young players, it's great for the game."

news

After Further Review: Samuel Shows Range, Instincts on Interception

Take a deeper look at key plays and moments from the Chargers season-opening win over the Raiders

news

5 Takeaways: Mack, Defense Thrive Late in Win Over Raiders

Chargers new OLB makes statement with 3-sack game as Bolts defense comes up clutch on final drive

news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Ready to Unveil New-Look Defense in Week 1

The Bolts revamped their defense this offseason, and now it's time for that unit to make their debut against the division-rival Raiders

news

5 Takeaways: Kelley's Hurdle Highlights Bolts Final Preseason Game

The Chargers running back had six carries for 40 yards, including a run where he jumped over a defender

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

news

How Breiden Fehoko is a 'Different Player' in Year 3

"When you're out there with older guys who are actually teaching you...it makes you realize that these guys want the best from you even though you're all competing."

news

What the Derwin James, Jr., Contract Extension Means for the Chargers

New deal between Bolts and All-Pro player ensures James remains versatile and vital piece of Chargers defense

news

Chargers Sign Derwin James Jr. to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Derwin James Jr., to a multi-year contract extension.

Latest News
Advertising