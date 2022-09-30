Final Thoughts: Herbert Feeling More Comfortable Heading Into Week 4

Week 4 is on the horizon.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the Chargers-Texans matchup:

1. Justin Herbert is ready to go

Unlike a week ago, there's no air of mystery surrounding Justin Herbert.

The Chargers quarterback practiced in full Thursday and Friday and wasn't even given a game status for Week 4.

That's a contrast to last week, when it was unknown up until game time if Herbert would play.

Herbert and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said this week that there's a little more clarity and comfortability when it comes to approaching this week compared to last.

"That's the tough part," Herbert said. "Having to play with an injury like that, you have to kind of go through and learn about it.

"I had never experienced anything like that during a game and having to play through that and kind of figure it out, obviously, it was a tough loss for us," Herbert added. "Didn't play the way that we needed to, but a good learning moment and hopefully we learned a lot from it."

Staley added: "There were a lot of unknowns going into the game of how he was going to feel. I think that him getting past that first quarter — first half, for sure — you just know how your body is feeling. I thought that he finished the game well. Normal soreness after the game. This week, we just have a lot more certainty in terms of how to manage it moving forward. I think that is the big thing, it's always going to be day-to-day, but getting last week out of the way, I think that we have a much better plan of attack moving forward."

Now, the focus is on getting a win against the Texans. And in order for that to happen, that will likely mean a better start for the Bolts offense, which punted twice and turned the ball over twice on the first four drives against Jacksonville.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi put the sluggish start on his shoulders.

"I probably made it a little murkier than it needed to be. I think he was truly a game-time decision," Lombardi said. "Pregame, he was like, 'Look, I am good. Don't worry about it.'

"I probably was a little cautious at first, wanting to see how it was going," Lombardi added. "I think he was fine. I should have listened and internalized what he was saying and how he was feeling a little bit more."

Through three games, Herbert ranks fifth in the NFL with 910 passing yards, and has seven touchdowns to two interceptions.

The 24-year-old said Friday he's appreciative of the organization for helping him recover of late.

"I think I learned a lot about our team and about our staff members," Herbert said. "The medical staff, the treatment staff that have put in so much work over the past couple of weeks to help me be at my best and help me to get out on that field.

"They have handled it all so well and I have complete trust in them, especially all of the teammates around us," Herbert added.

In other news, Keenan Allen is out for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

"Definitely not a major setback, but he didn't make enough progress to make it to the game," Staley said of Allen.