Final Thoughts: Chargers Have Chance to Make Primetime Statement

2. Shorthanded on defense?

The injury bug has hit the Bolts defensively, as three starters — Derwin James, Jr., Sebastian Joseph-Day and Bryce Callahan — are all listed as doubtful for Sunday night.

James, of course, is the headliner of that group. If he can't go, the Bolts would likely start Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman at the safety spots.

Staley said the potential absence of James, who can play anywhere, would be a big one.

"You may scale back some groupings, for sure, that are specific to Derwin," Staley said. "We'll see if that happens. But our guys that are going to go out there have played in games and we know how to use them.

"Give them a gameplan where they can compete and execute," Staley said. "I've been really pleased with the way we've practiced this week."

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill expressed confidence in Adderley and Gilman if they are the starting duo.

"Very confident in those guys. They have game experience. I think that they play well together," Hill said. "You can hear their communication out there with those two, they're echoing it.

"I think that they know that they need to do a little bit more of that if Derwin is not there, so the more that they can emphasize it and have everybody on the same page, I think that is going to allow those guys to play at a high level this week," Hill added.

Don't underestimate the potential loss of Callahan, who has been dealing with a core muscle issue for a few weeks.

If he can't go, rookie Ja'Sir Taylor could be in line to make his first NFL start. He has played 11 defensive snaps so far this season but has thrived on special teams.

"I feel like I'm well prepared. Been watching film and studying these guys," Taylor said. "Coaches and players are making sure I'm prepared. Any questions I have, they answer it … and make me feel comfortable out there.

"I'm ready to go to war with these guys and put my all out there and help this team get a win," Taylor added.

Taylor played a hefty amount of snaps on defense in the preseason and said he's mixed in with the first-team defense in practice a fair amount throughout the season.

The 23-year-old credited Callahan as a key player who has helped him develop as a rookie.

"Bryce has helped me a lot," Taylor said. "He's been in this system since he stepped in the league. I sit next to him in meetings so I get to pick his brain about every little thing.

"He's like a big brother, a mentor," Taylor said. "Everything he does, I try to emulate."

3. Bolts getting healthy on offense

While the Chargers defense is banged up, the offense is on the mend.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams practiced in full Thursday and Friday and does not have a game designation for Sunday.

The trio of Keenan Allen, Williams and Joshua Palmer have all been active for just three games this season, and even then it's been spotty to have all three on the field together.

They all played in Week 1, but Allen tweaked his hamstring and was limited to just 23 snaps.

By the time Allen returned in Week 7, Palmer was inactive … and Williams hurt his ankle in the second half of that game.

All three players were back for Week 11, but Williams played just six snaps when he re-injured his ankle.

Finally, in Week 14, all three wide receivers appear healthy and ready to make an impact together.

"Hopefully when we can get his group back together, we can finish the season playing our best football," Staley said.

Allen added on Williams: "It'll be good. We have another weapon, another guy who can make big plays for us. When it comes down to it, he could be one of the guys who can make a big play."

The person who could benefit the most from all three players lining up together?

Quarterback Justin Herbert.

"It's always a tough situation when you don't have those guys out there," Herbert said of Allen and Williams. "They're two of the best to do it. Anytime you have both those guys out there, something special is going to happen.