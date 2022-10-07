Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: Browns Run Game is Bolts Top Priority in Week 5

Oct 07, 2022 at 02:51 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

ft

Welcome to Week 5.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the Chargers-Browns matchup:

1. Stop the run

Each week, teams usually say there's a few items on a checklist they must accomplish in order to get a win.

For the Chargers, it's clear what's at the top of that list entering Week 5 against the Browns.

Stop the run.

Let's take a look at some basic numbers before we dive in.

Cleveland ranks second in the league with 187.3 rushing yards per game, with running back Nick Chubb ranking second in the NFL with 459 rushing yards.

The Bolts, meanwhile, are tied for 14th in rushing yards allowed at 109.8 per game.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said besides having a great running back tandem in Chubb and Kareem Hunt, not to mention a stout offensive line, the Browns deploy a unique scheme, too.

"There are a lot of gaps in the running game. [Cleveland] plays with a lot of tight ends," Staley said. "[Browns Offensive Line Coach] Bill Callahan, being the line coach, if you take a look at where Bill has been, wherever he's been — the Jets, Cowboys, Washington, here — they utilize big people in order to run the ball, which isn't normal in today's NFL, where everything is getting smaller, three-receiver groupings. They go the opposite way.

"They are very proficient running the ball with bigger guys in the game. They have a lot of variety in terms of how they run the ball," Staley added. "Then, they have the backs — not only is the scheme good, but then the backs that are hard to tackle. You put that all together and you have a difficult running scheme to defend."

Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day added: "I just think it challenges us in a way that we just have to be really technique sound. You have to make sure you that we follow our keys and you can't really tee off on anything, you know, you just have to play football and that what makes it challenging. Maybe some teams they give you some hints on how they do things, but they do such a good a good job at keeping it balanced. They do a really good job so you can't really tee off on anything you just got to play true football with them."

Through four games, Cleveland is tied for the NFL lead with 25 explosive runs, which is carries of 10 yards or more.

That's an area the Bolts will be aware of, as the Chargers have allowed a run of at least 50 yards in each of the past two games, with two of them going for touchdowns.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said tackling as a team will be key against Cleveland.

"I think that we have to do a good job of creating levels, too," Hill said. "A lot of times, you see those big runs, you see that everybody is stacked at one level, and when he breaks that level, he's off to the races.

"We have to make sure that we do a good job from the front end to the linebackers stacked back behind him, and then make sure that we keep a triangle on the ball on the back end," Hill added. "Some of those balls that they do pop, we're hoping that we can get it down for eight yards and not let it be a home run."

As we head into Week 5, priority No. 1 for the Chargers will be stopping the run.

Photos: Chargers Close Out Browns Week Prep

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221007_Gallery_001
1 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_005
2 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_003
3 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_004
4 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_002
5 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_006
6 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_007
7 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_008
8 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_015
9 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_036
10 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_009
11 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_021
12 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_023
13 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_011
14 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_010
15 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_024
16 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_018
17 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_012
18 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_022
19 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_028
20 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_014
21 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_025
22 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_026
23 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_016
24 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_029
25 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_033
26 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_034
27 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_032
28 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_013
29 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_019
30 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_017
31 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_031
32 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_027
33 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_035
34 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_020
35 / 36
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Gallery_037
36 / 36
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Be strong in the second half

Another area of focus for the Bolts heading to Cleveland?

Trying to get some second-half improvement on both sides of the ball.

Through four games, the Chargers have outscored their opponents 61 to 33 in the first half. But the final two quarters have been flipped, as the Bolts have been outscored 75 to 31 through four games.

Staley said he has a specific eye on the third quarter.

"The third quarter, for us, is where my focus has been because, certainly, in the first quarter of the game, the first half of games, I thought that we've been outstanding," Staley said. "In the third quarter, as a team — not just defensively, as a team — we haven't played well enough, and each of those games has a little bit of a different story.

"We definitely need to take control when we make those adjustments in the second half, making sure that we take the to the field, making sure that we execute," Staley added.

Here's a quick recap of the Chargers third quarters thus far:

Week 1: Chargers 7, Raiders 10

Week 2: Chargers 7, Chiefs 7

Week 3: Chargers 3, Jaguars 15

Week 4: Chargers 0, Texans 7

Offensively, the Bolts have two touchdowns and a field goal so far, but Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said he hopes for more consistent production going forward.

"I don't think there is a common thread per se, but I bet you by Week 9, we're going to say things have averaged out," Lombardi said. "That's what you hope. It's something we're emphasizing, that, 'Hey, we have to come out of the half a little more ready to go.'

"It's something we certainly have recognized as being an issue and we're working to fix it," Lombardi added.

3. Herbert thriving on the road

Justin Herbert continues to feel better from his ribs injury, as he threw all three days in practice this week.

That's the first time the Chargers quarterback has done that since he suffered the injury in Week 2.

"It's awfully tough when I don't get to throw. I love throwing the ball more than anyone," Herbert said. "Just not being out there throwing all the time is definitely something that I've had to adjust to.

"I'm getting more comfortable, feeling better and just continuing to get my treatment and my rehab so that I feel my best on Sunday," added Herbert, who ranks third in the league with 1,250 passing yards.

On Sunday, Herbert will look to continue his recent success on the road.

He has thrown for 300-plus yards in seven straight road games, which is one shy of tying the NFL all-time record held by Rich Gannon.

"I just think he is a very mentally strong guy that doesn't let all of the outside noise get to him," Lombardi said this week. "We get a lot of practice on [cadence] stuff and he handles it well.

"I think for his age and experience level, he does a good job handling all of the silent cadences and communicating with guys in a loud environment," Lombardi added. "I can't say that I've got in my mind the difference between him at home or on the road, but, obviously, he does well on the road. It's been good."

A year ago, Herbert and the Chargers played the Browns at home, when the quarterback threw for 398 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

4. An update on Hopkins

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins will be a game-time decision Sunday in Cleveland.

Staley said Friday that Hopkins' quad issue, which popped at the beginning of the week, will be monitored going into the weekend.

"He's been out here. He did some kicking today," Staley said of Hopkins, who was limited all week. "We'll see how it feels before gameday. It will be a game-time decision."

Staley said he is glad Hopkins was able to get some work in this week.

"He did some kicking today. He went through his routine in the morning," Staley said. "It's still a little tight, but we're going to see tomorrow, and then on gameday."

Staley added the Chargers could potentially elevate kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad on Saturday.

Hopkins has made five of six field goals so far this season, and is perfect on 11 extra points.

5. Ficken to face former boss

Speaking of special teams, the Chargers are in the middle of the pack through four games by one metric.

The Bolts currently rank 17th with an overall special teams grade of 77.8, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus.

There has been both good and bad from the Bolts so far, but Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken likes the direction the unit is headed.

"I think we're doing some good things," Ficken said. "There's some things we have to improve on obviously. and I think that's just as a whole, us together, working together right now.

"It's only been four weeks, didn't have that work in preseason, but these guys work real hard. They're professionals, I think they do a great job, they take their job really seriously and it's very important to them, which is very encouraging," Ficken added. "But we're still a work in progress and I expect that to be. I never see it as a finished product. We got to be able to get better at something, at some phase [of the game]."

PFF has Cleveland's special teams with a grade of 61.6, which ranks 24th among all teams.

But there is a unique twist to this one, as Ficken and Browns Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer have some history.

Priefer was Minnesota's special teams coordinator from 2011-2018, which Ficken serving as his assistant for the final six of those seasons.

This isn't the first time Ficken will be on the opposite sideline as Priefer (the Vikings played the Browns in 2021 when both were coordinators), but Ficken noted that he always relishes the chance to go against his former boss.

"It's not anymore special like, 'We got to go and get them'. You still attack it, still our opponent on Sunday, but it is going to fun to see some of those old faces and see those guys," Ficken said. "But again, we got to make sure our guys are ready to go and prepared and I believe they are. Those guys are eager to go back out there and continue to work hard and do good.

"I know Coach Priefer and I go back a long way," Ficken added. "He means the world to me, he's a phenomenal coach, great man and family guy. It's weird seeing him on the other sideline, but it's fun too."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Salyer Savors 'Special Moment' After 1st NFL start

"We talked about this a lot — that the moment will come and just being ready for it, no matter how it shows up. It just so happened to show up at left tackle."

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Use Late Surge to Get Past Texans

Bolts use late 4th-down conversion, touchdown to seal second win of the season

news

Final Thoughts: Herbert Feeling More Comfortable Heading Into Week 4

Chargers quarterback said Friday said he's making progress and is ready go to for Sunday's game in Houston

news

Chargers Expect Rashawn Slater to Miss Rest of 2022 Season

The Pro-Bowl left tackle suffered a biceps injury Sunday that could sideline him for the remainder of the year

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Response After Week 3 Loss

"Just got to play better, hold ourselves accountable. That's not our standard of play and we know that. All of us."

news

Final Thoughts: Chase Daniel Staying Ready Ahead of Week 3

Chargers backup QB said he's ready to go if Justin Herbert does not play against Jacksonville

news

5 Takeaways from Bolts Entering Week 3

Take a look at key news and notes from the opening two games of the Chargers 2022 season

news

Coach Staley Provides Update on Justin Herbert

The Chargers Head Coach also broke down other aspects of the Bolts Week 2 game against the Chiefs

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Praise Herbert's Toughness in Loss

Chargers fall to 1-1 despite 100-yard performance and touchdown from Mike Williams

news

Final Thoughts: Quarterbacks Take Center Stage in AFC West Showdown

"These two guys being in the same division, both being young players, it's great for the game."

news

After Further Review: Samuel Shows Range, Instincts on Interception

Take a deeper look at key plays and moments from the Chargers season-opening win over the Raiders

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys

news

5 Takeaways: Palmer's TD Highlights Bolts 2nd Preseason Game

Second-year wide receiver had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday night

gallery

Bolts in B&W: Best of Training Camp 2022

Take a look back at the Chargers time at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex for Training Camp 2022 in monochrome

Latest News
Advertising