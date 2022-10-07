Final Thoughts: Browns Run Game is Bolts Top Priority in Week 5

Welcome to Week 5.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the Chargers-Browns matchup:

1. Stop the run

Each week, teams usually say there's a few items on a checklist they must accomplish in order to get a win.

For the Chargers, it's clear what's at the top of that list entering Week 5 against the Browns.

Stop the run.

Let's take a look at some basic numbers before we dive in.

Cleveland ranks second in the league with 187.3 rushing yards per game, with running back Nick Chubb ranking second in the NFL with 459 rushing yards.

The Bolts, meanwhile, are tied for 14th in rushing yards allowed at 109.8 per game.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said besides having a great running back tandem in Chubb and Kareem Hunt, not to mention a stout offensive line, the Browns deploy a unique scheme, too.

"There are a lot of gaps in the running game. [Cleveland] plays with a lot of tight ends," Staley said. "[Browns Offensive Line Coach] Bill Callahan, being the line coach, if you take a look at where Bill has been, wherever he's been — the Jets, Cowboys, Washington, here — they utilize big people in order to run the ball, which isn't normal in today's NFL, where everything is getting smaller, three-receiver groupings. They go the opposite way.

"They are very proficient running the ball with bigger guys in the game. They have a lot of variety in terms of how they run the ball," Staley added. "Then, they have the backs — not only is the scheme good, but then the backs that are hard to tackle. You put that all together and you have a difficult running scheme to defend."

Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day added: "I just think it challenges us in a way that we just have to be really technique sound. You have to make sure you that we follow our keys and you can't really tee off on anything, you know, you just have to play football and that what makes it challenging. Maybe some teams they give you some hints on how they do things, but they do such a good a good job at keeping it balanced. They do a really good job so you can't really tee off on anything you just got to play true football with them."

Through four games, Cleveland is tied for the NFL lead with 25 explosive runs, which is carries of 10 yards or more.

That's an area the Bolts will be aware of, as the Chargers have allowed a run of at least 50 yards in each of the past two games, with two of them going for touchdowns.

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said tackling as a team will be key against Cleveland.

"I think that we have to do a good job of creating levels, too," Hill said. "A lot of times, you see those big runs, you see that everybody is stacked at one level, and when he breaks that level, he's off to the races.

"We have to make sure that we do a good job from the front end to the linebackers stacked back behind him, and then make sure that we keep a triangle on the ball on the back end," Hill added. "Some of those balls that they do pop, we're hoping that we can get it down for eight yards and not let it be a home run."