Final Thoughts: Bolts Vying for Playoff Spot in Final Month

2. The red-zone offense

The Chargers secured their biggest win of the season in Week 14 with a 23-17 victory over the Dolphins.

But that score differential could have likely been much wider.

The Bolts scored just two touchdowns in six trips inside the 20-yard line, continuing a trend of struggles in that area this season.

"We need to score the ball better down there. Last year, we were a top-five unit in the red area and I was jacked about that,"' Staley said. "It's something that's very core to me, how we play in the red zone.

"Offensively, it's been up and down," Staley added. "I think it's that for a lot of reasons, as you all know, but we have to have cleaner operation."

Through Week 14, the Bolts rank 27th overall with a success rate of 47.92 percent on scoring touchdowns once they get inside the 20-yard line.

The Chargers have scored 23 touchdowns on 45 trips inside the red zone, but have just two games this season where they have been better than 75 percent in that area.

Staley said this week that he's involved in offensive red-zone meetings along with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and his staff.

Both Staley and Lombardi said when space is condensed near the goal line, the key to success is running the ball so there's less pressure on your passing attack.

"We have to run the ball better down there. How you run the ball, that is going to change, based on the opponent," Staley said. "You have to take advantage of who you have. We have to run the ball better."

Lombardi added: "Running the ball is always a premium in the red zone, so doing better there."

The Chargers also need to clean pre and post-snap penalties in that area, and focus on overall cleanliness in the most important area of the field.

If the Bolts can routinely walk away with seven points instead of three, that will help them avoid constant close games.

3. Confidence on defense

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, is coming off its best game of the season.

The Chargers limited Miami to just 219 total yards, a season-low allowed for Staley's unit. That included just 127 passing yards against a stacked Miami aerial attack.

Tranquill said this week that the Bolts simply had a tough mindset for the game.

"It was just belief," Tranquill said. "We said in the huddle at the beginning of the game that it starts with a little belief right here in your heart.

"We were confident that everybody was going to go out and do their job," Tranquill added. "Confident that our offense was going to play well, which they did. We had it clicking."

And, the Chargers did so without starters Derwin James, Jr., Sebastian Joseph-Day and Bryce Callahan.

James is out for Sunday, while Joseph-Day and Callahan are questionable. But no matter who plays, the Chargers now know what it takes to execute at the highest level on that side of the ball.

"We knew we were kind of backed in the corner a little bit. We had a lot of our guys out and it was cool to see," Tranquill said. "I'm getting the chills right now talking about it. But it was cool to see guys go out and come together, ball together in such a big moment and a must-win game."