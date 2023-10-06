5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

3. Prior NFL experience

All of Bassey's NFL career has been spent with two teams — the stint with the Bolts and the rest in Denver.

Bassey was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Broncos in April 2020 and went on to make the initial 53-man roster in his rookie season. He would play 12 games for Denver in 2020, before being placed on injured reserve in December 2020.

His 2021 consisted of one game with the Broncos and the one game with the Bolts and then he would start 2022 on Denver's practice squad before being brought up to the active roster and playing 14 games with them last season.

4. Wake Forest star

Bassey played collegiately at Wake Forest, where he played in all 13 games right away as a true freshman in 2016.

The cornerback would then build on his freshman campaign by tying the school record with 19 passes defended in his sophomore year and was second in the entire ACC in that category.

He would finish his college career being named a Second-Team All-ACC in 2018 and Third-Team All-ACC in 2019 as well as 50 career passes defended in 52 games.

5. Georgia native

Bassey was a First-Team All-State Class 5-A by different outlets in the state of Georgia, earning a three-star recruit status during his high school career prior to Wake Forest.