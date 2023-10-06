Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

Oct 06, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Bassey 5 things
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Chargers on Wednesday claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.

Here are five things to know about the Bolts cornerback:

1. Recently in the AFC West

Bassey joins the Bolts after starting the season on the Broncos 53-man roster.

The fourth-year cornerback played in all four games to start the season in Denver, including one start.

He has played 143 defensive snaps during the 2023 season and served primarily as the nickel cornerback for the team. But he also contributed on special teams, where he's played 25 snaps this season.

Bassey earned a role on Denver after coming along with a strong preseason earlier this year, showing his ball hawking skills and notching an interception in each of the three games.

2. Return to Chargers

The cornerback makes a return to Chargers and Head Coach Brandon Staley's defense, where he played in one game during the 2021 season.

Bassey played 11 defensive and eight special teams snaps for the Bolts during his lone appearance with the team in late December 2021 and registered a solo tackle.

Chargers Celebrate Latino Heritage Month vs Raiders

Check out the scenes from in and around SoFi Stadium when the Chargers celebrated Latino Heritage Month during their week 4 matchup against the Raiders.

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
1 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
2 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
3 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
4 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
5 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
6 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
7 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
8 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
9 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
10 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mpu Dinani/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
11 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
12 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
13 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
14 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
15 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
16 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
17 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
18 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
19 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
20 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
21 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
22 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
23 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
24 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
25 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
26 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
27 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
28 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
29 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
30 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
31 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
32 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
33 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
34 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(German Algeria/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
35 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
36 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
37 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Noel Vasquez/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
38 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
39 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
40 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
41 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
42 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
43 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
44 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
45 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
46 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
47 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
48 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
49 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
50 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
51 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
52 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
53 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
54 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
55 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
56 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
57 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
58 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
59 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
60 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
61 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
62 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
63 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
64 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
65 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]
66 / 66

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 24 - LV 17]

(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Prior NFL experience

All of Bassey's NFL career has been spent with two teams — the stint with the Bolts and the rest in Denver.

Bassey was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Broncos in April 2020 and went on to make the initial 53-man roster in his rookie season. He would play 12 games for Denver in 2020, before being placed on injured reserve in December 2020.

His 2021 consisted of one game with the Broncos and the one game with the Bolts and then he would start 2022 on Denver's practice squad before being brought up to the active roster and playing 14 games with them last season.

4. Wake Forest star

Bassey played collegiately at Wake Forest, where he played in all 13 games right away as a true freshman in 2016. 

The cornerback would then build on his freshman campaign by tying the school record with 19 passes defended in his sophomore year and was second in the entire ACC in that category.

He would finish his college career being named a Second-Team All-ACC in 2018 and Third-Team All-ACC in 2019 as well as 50 career passes defended in 52 games.

5. Georgia native

Bassey was a First-Team All-State Class 5-A by different outlets in the state of Georgia, earning a three-star recruit status during his high school career prior to Wake Forest.

He played both sides of the ball in high school, finishing his senior season with 536 yards rushing, 577 yards receiving, 50 tackles and averaging nearly 30 yards per kickoff return enroute to leading Columbus High School to a playoff appearance.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Tanner Muse

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest linebacker
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of camp next week
news

The Best Matchups on the Chargers 2023 Schedule

Whether it's coaching battles, 1-on-1 matchups or quarterback duels, there will be plenty to watch in 2023
news

5 Things to Know About the Chargers 2023 Schedule 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's schedule release 
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts third-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest defensive player
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts 2023 first-round pick
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Max Duggan

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts seventh-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Scott Matlock

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts sixth-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts fifth-round selection

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
Latest News
Advertising