Eric Kendricks Ready to Embrace Leadership Role with Bolts

Staley later referenced how Kendricks' experience will translate to his scheme and affect those around him.

"I think the intangible part of that position is that you're truly connecting both places, you're connecting the front of your defense to the back of your defense. You're in the middle of everything," Staley said. "In the NFL, any time that you play a position that's in the middle – inside linebacker, safety, quarterback, center – any time that you're in the middle, you have to be a connector. That's part of your value to the football team that goes far beyond height, weight, speed.

"As good of a player as he is, the fact that he has that type of leadership capacity multiplies his impact on the team," Staley continued. "What he did in Minnesota, I got to witness firsthand because I was in the division when I was in Chicago and played him when I went to Denver and played him as a head coach here.

"Some of my best friends have been a part of coaching him," Staley added. "Watching him from afar, just the level of respect that I've had for him, not just as a player, but as a leader – Walter Payton Man of the Year, you're talking about the highest caliber that you could join up with."

Kendricks will slide right into a starting role for the Chargers, but his impact will go beyond his play on the field.

The Bolts brought him in to be a leader in the huddle, yes, but he'll also be one in the locker room and the community, too.

As soon as the butterflies wear off, expect Kendricks and his easy-going personality to fit right in back in Southern California.

"My goal is not to do too much. Not try to overextend. Just do what I've done my whole career," Kendricks said. "I feel like I came into UCLA kind of as the underdog in the same situation, not really knowing anybody. I'm just kind of taking that approach, just like when I was a rookie — put my head down and work. Do things that I'm good at and we'll go from there.