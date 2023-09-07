Back to Cali: Eric Kendricks Can't Wait for His Chargers Debut

Perhaps it's no surprise then that Kendricks gave a similar response when asked what makes a great run defender in the NFL.

"Effort, first of all. You have to have effort, you have to have want-to," Kendricks said. "It's a little bit of nastiness and tenacity.

"It's definitely knowing what you're going to get and beating the guy in front of you," Kendricks added. "A lot of it is mindset when you're stopping the run. We have to be locked in and communicating."

Kendricks knows what a good defense looks like. He helped the Vikings have the NFL's No. 1 defense back in 2017, and Minnesota also finished in the top 10 in points allowed per game four other times while he was there.

Part of that success, Kendricks said, is simply having experience in any and all types of game situations.

And it's also understanding that things aren't always going to be perfect all the time.

Think of it like having a calm mindset despite chaos going on all around you.

"There's too many good players on the field, man, bad things are going to happen," Kendricks said. "You're going to get hit in the mouth and you're going to get scored on, it's just the nature of the beast.

"Sometimes you open the game up and give up a touchdown," Kendricks continued. "It's about how you battle back from it, how you go to the sideline and make adjustments and communicate with the coaches and teammates.

"They can come out in the first 15 plays and draw something crazy up," Kendricks added. "But it's all about how you respond."

Staley said it's this mindset that made him a fan of Kendricks from afar over most of the past decade. And it's why the two had an hour-long phone call when Kendricks was on vacation in Hawaii that helped land him in powder blue.

"He's just the guy that I feel like, there's sometimes where you just feel like you've known someone a lot longer than you have, and he's one of those players that I had never coached, but I felt like I knew his game," Staley said.

He later added: "I just think that what he was looking for and what we were looking for was just the perfect fit. I think those stars aligned."

We'll soon find out what impact Kendricks makes on the Chargers, both on defense and the team overall.

He's a leader. A communicator. A playmaker. And he just might have something to prove, too.

"I don't want to feel like I'm the center of anything," Kendricks said of his expectations for 2023. "I just want to get in where I fit in.

"Just earn my stripes on Sundays," Kendricks continued. "I want people to see what I'm about. Make my plays and we'll talk about it then.