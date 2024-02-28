Edge Rushers Embrace NFL Expectations at 2024 Combine

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

On his journey starting at Albany:

"It's all changed. I mean, I've always been it was going to come. My family had no doubt in me, with my hard work and my athletic capabilities, taking advantage of every opportunity that came my way. Albany, you know, helped me flourish, they helped me grow. Going to Florida State was something that changed my life for the better. And you know, ultimately being in this position today being around all these athletic guys, being in Indianapolis is just something I dreamed of. Kind of knew it was coming but I just had to stay focused."

On the draft class:

"I have respect for everyone in this class. All these guys are hard-working guys. I don't feel there's anything athletic that separates you from these guys. There's dudes that are fast, there's dudes out here that are strong. I think the only thing that I have guys over all these guys is that I had to earn was my hard-working ability. Being at Albany made me get that, being that coming out of high school I only had that one offer is something that forced me to have that ability."

On getting past a tackle and getting a sack: