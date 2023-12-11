Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About Chargers QB Easton Stick

Dec 11, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5T Easton

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured right index finger during Sunday's game against the Broncos, and will see a pair of hand specialists Monday to gather more information about the severity of the injury.

If Herbert is unable to suit up, backup Easton Stick would be in line for the start on Thursday Night Football against the Raiders.

Here are five things to know about Stick:

1. Stepping up in relief

After Herbert exited the game late in the second quarter, Stick took over from that point forward and finished the game by playing the final 37 offensive snaps. Prior to Sunday, the fifth-year quarterback had played just two snaps in his NFL career, attempting one pass.

Stick finished Week 14 completing 13 of his 24 passes for 179 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked twice and fumbled twice, losing one of them.

Coming in cold off the bench, it took a couple of drives for Stick to get in a rhythm. But once he got going, Stick was able to put together some nice plays both inside and outside of the pocket.

His best drive of the game came in a drive where the Bolts started inside their own 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

Stick was able to connect with Quentin Johnston deep over the middle of the field for a big gain of 57 yards, before going right back to Johnston over the middle on the very next play for 22 yards. The Chargers were able to punch in the score after a three-yard run by Austin Ekeler.

If Stick were to start Thursday, he would be making his first career NFL start.

2. Former Bolts draft pick

Although this is the first extended action Stick has seen in the regular season, the quarterback has been around the Chargers for a number of years now.

After spending four seasons as North Dakota State's quarterback, Stick was the Chargers fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (166th overall pick) and the eighth quarterback selected during that year's draft.

Since then, Stick has spent each of the last five seasons with the Bolts and re-signed with the team this past offseason.

Bolts in B&W: Week 14

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
1 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
2 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
3 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
4 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
5 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
6 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
7 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
8 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
9 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
10 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
11 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
12 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
13 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
14 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
15 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
16 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
17 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
18 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
19 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
20 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
21 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
22 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
23 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
24 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
25 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
26 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
27 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
28 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
29 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
30 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
31 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
32 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
33 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
34 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
35 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
36 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
37 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
38 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
39 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
40 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
41 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
42 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome
43 / 43

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 14 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Teammates express confidence

Stick's tenure with the Chargers has seen him build the trust with teammates and the coaching staff.

On Monday, the team expressed their confidence in the backup quarterback if he were to assume the QB1 role in Week 15.

"I thought that he did some good things that we can definitely build off of," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said. "I told him this last night, when he went into the game, our team believed that he would move the team.

"I think that our team has been watching him now for three years — some of them for longer, he's been here since 2019," Staley added. "They believe in Easton [Stick]. They know what he can do. I did think, in the second half, he did some things that we definitely need to build off of for this Thursday night."

And the Bolts defense echoed the sentiment, as they have seen a lot from Stick during his time with the team running the scout team offense during the week.

"I have all the confidence in the world," safety Derwin James, Jr., said about Stick. "He gives us a great look every week. When he got in the game, you seen the throws he was able to make and some of the plays he was able to make. I got all the confidence in him and we're going to be behind him and have his back as a defense."

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day added: "100 percent. I have nothing but full confidence in Easton Stick. The looks that he gives us week in and week out are amazing. He's confident, he's poised, he knows the offense like the back of his hand.

"He's honestly a great, great quarterback, and I believe he actually proved that with what the situation he was put in," Joseph-Day continued. "A lot of quarterbacks put in that situation, they probably wouldn't give you points. He got warmed up and he drove down the field, two strikes, touchdown versus a defense that was playing very well. A defense that was sending a lot of zero blitzes, doing a lot of different things to try to get the quarterback off track, a lot of things to mess up the offense.

"I think he did a really good job, I think he was really poised in there and he did what he had to do with what he was given," Joseph-Day added. "We have full confidence in Easton. I think he proved that yesterday with the situation he was in, for sure."

4. Preseason experience

Stick has seen some heavy action when it comes to the preseason during his time with the Bolts.

The quarterback has played in 13 preseason games, meaning he's played in every game since 2019 (there was no preseason in 2020).

And in those 13 games, Stick was completed 134 of 217 passes (62 percent) for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns. He's also been a threat on the ground, rushing for 199 yards and five touchdowns in his preseason career.

5. Winning career at NDSU

Prior to joining the Chargers, Stick had quite the collegiate career.

In fact, he had the best college career in terms of FCS wins, finishing his career with a 49-3 record as a starter at North Dakota State.

Stick is also North Dakota State's all-time leader in passing yards (8,693) and passing touchdowns (88). He was also  a part of four FCS National Title teams with the Bison, including two as the starter. He also holds the school record for most total touchdowns (129) and the Missouri Valley Football Conference record for rushing yards (2,523) and rushing touchdowns (41) by a quarterback.

His most successful year came in 2018 where he was an FCS First-Team All-American, a Walter Payton Award Finalist and was named the Most Outstanding Player Award in that year's National Championship Game.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest safety
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest cornerback
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Tanner Muse

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest linebacker
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of camp next week
news

The Best Matchups on the Chargers 2023 Schedule

Whether it's coaching battles, 1-on-1 matchups or quarterback duels, there will be plenty to watch in 2023
news

5 Things to Know About the Chargers 2023 Schedule 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's schedule release 
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts third-round selection
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers OLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest defensive player
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts 2023 first-round pick
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Max Duggan

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts seventh-round selection

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
Latest News
Advertising