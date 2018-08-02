Derwin James "Looks Good" in Training Camp Debut

While James was all smiles on Thursday, that doesn't mean it's been an easy few days for the first-round pick. The safety's passion for the game is evident on each and every snap, which is why it was so difficult to stay on the sidelines.

"You work so hard in the offseason getting your body into the best shape, and, you know, it's so hard to simulate practice and game reps you'll get in games," he said. "So, it was frustrating since it's my first camp, and I wanted to get out there and show what I can do. But I'm happy to be out here."

Nonetheless, James has a long way to go before reaching his potential, which is why the Chargers are taking a slow and steady approach with him. Despite all the hype, fans must remember James is still only a rookie.

"They're giving me a little bit (at a time)," he said. "It's like feeding a baby. They give me a little spoonful, (then I have to) wait a little bit for some more. I just take it. I take the coaching…I'm not trying to come out here and do too much. They know what I can do. They drafted me in the first round for a reason. (I) really (want) to just become a master of my craft, learning my movements and be where I'm supposed to on the field."

Still, that's not to say he didn't make an impression right off the bat.

Whether dropping in coverage to stay stride-for-stride with the tight end or covering the entire field sideline-to-sideline, James gave a taste of what he'll bring to the Bolts. That includes his ability to play both safety spots – down in the box as a strong safety or back at free as the single-high eraser in the secondary. While he saw time at multiple spots, the Chargers chose to play him mainly at strong for his first training camp practice.

"I'm very comfortable (there)," James said. "I feel like I'm able to play in the box because I'm a much bigger guy — (bigger) than most other guys. I feel like it's fun in there. You get to move around with the big guys and like I said, anywhere on the field they need me to play, I can play there."