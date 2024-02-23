5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah Lays Out Bolts 1st-Round Trade Scenario

We're slowly creeping up on the 2024 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held a two-plus hour conference call Thursday morning to go over numerous draft-related topics.

Here are five Chargers-related takeaways from Jeremiah:

1. Trade down from No. 5?

The Chargers will have quite a bit of options sitting in the No. 5 slot in this year's draft.

And one of them is the possibility of becoming a prime trade target for other teams looking to move up.

Jeremiah said Thursday that he expects the top three quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — to go in the first three picks of the draft.

But if another quarterback outside of those three emerges between now and late April, the No. 5 pick could become a popular spot for teams picking after the Bolts.

"I think if you're the Chargers and you want to trade down, you're praying that the fourth quarterback emerges, from now to the draft," Jeremiah said. "I think when it's all said and done, it feels like to me, you're going to have the three quarterbacks go one, two, three.

"Whether that's New England taking one, Washington trading out and somebody coming up, it just feels to me talking to people around the league that that seems to be the expectation," Jeremiah added.

If three quarterbacks do go in the first three picks, there will be a lot of talented and intriguing players at other positions that will be available by the time the Bolts are on the clock.

Still, given the depth at those positions, Jeremiah said a quarterback would likely be the only position teams would move up for.

"If you're looking at who you're going to trade for, because there's those three top receivers I don't know if anybody is coming up for those guys," Jeremiah said. "The tackle depth is really good so even though you got players worthy of trading up for, there's so many of them that that would be the case."

And Jeremiah had a couple names in mind that could build fit that mold and build some buzz.

"I think you're rooting for JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix," Jeremiah said. "You need another quarterback."

There's a lot yet to happen between now and the draft, including the start of the Combine in Indianapolis next week and university pro days, but a fourth quarterback emerging is not out of the question for Jeremiah.

"If another quarterback emerges through the process, then you're looking at that sixth pick with the Giants, the eighth pick with the Falcons, those viewed as quarterback potential teams," Jeremiah said. "Then they would be sitting in a pretty good spot trying to come up, which would be pretty nuts if four of the first five picks were quarterbacks.