Why the Chargers Traded Daiyan Henley to Broncos at 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The Chargers reached a Tuesday afternoon deal with Denver prior to the 1:00 pm PT 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, sending linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, pending a physical.

When asked Monday about potential moves prior to the deadline, Head Coach Jim Harbaugh laid things out pretty clearly:

"If something makes sense that will make our team better, now or in the future, Joe Hortiz is going to be open and active in pursuing that."

While the trade marks the first time in almost 40 years the two AFC West rivals have struck a deal, Hortiz and the Chargers front office added considerable value to the pick tally for the next two upcoming drafts for Henley, who was on the final year of his deal.

The Chargers now have eight 2027 NFL Draft picks, including each of their selections in the first five rounds.

They also now have five Day 3 picks, including two in the fourth round, where Hortiz and his staff have been able to find contributors over the past three drafts.

Henley, a 2023 third-round pick by the Bolts, played in 56 games (41 starts) for the team, tallying 305 tackles (162 solo), five sacks and 14 tackles for loss while adding four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, a forced fumble, two recoveries and 12 special teams tackles.

With the move coming as the linebacker was set to become a free agent following the 2026 campaign, Hortiz was able to garner value over the next two drafts that likely exceeded what the Chargers could have received in the form of a compensatory pick had Henley left to another team as a free agent in 2027.

"I've been in the lane of preparing for a football game, but I know Joe Hortiz," Harbaugh added on Monday. "I've never been around a more active person when it comes to trying to make our team better as a general manager."

Heading into the second half of the regular season at 0-8, the Chargers added to the draft capital they already acquired earlier this year prior to cutdown day when picking up a pair of 6th round picks — one in 2027 and one in 2028 — in exchange for UDFAs Avery Smith and TeRah Edwards.

And while Henley heads to Denver for the rest of the 2026 regular season, there's always a chance the Chargers and Southern California native could cross paths again in March when free agency begins.