5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Cornelius Johnson

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:08 PM
Omar Navarro

Johnson 5 things

The Chargers wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft after adding another offensive weapon with the selection of Cornelius Johnson in the seventh round (No. 253 overall).

Here are five things to know about the Michigan wide receiver:

1. Another Wolverine

The Bolts made sure to add one more Michigan player in the draft with their final selection of 2024 in Cornelius Johnson.

Johnson now reunites with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who recruited him out of high school in 2019.

The receiver saw first hand what Harbaugh was able to build at Michigan, and will now have a chance to see how his head coach succeeds in the NFL.

2. Finishing his career on top

Johnson's final season with the Wolverines ended on the highest note possible.

An Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree in 2023, Johnson played in all 15 games with 14 starts during Michigan's perfect season enroute to a National Championship win.

He tallied 47 catches (second-most on the team) for 604 yards (third-most on the team) and a touchdown during the championship run.

Johnson was instrumental in Michigan's Big Ten Championship win, leading the night in catches (nine) and receiving yards (64) and also caught five balls in both College Football Playoff games.

Photos: Meet Chargers Seventh Round Draft Pick Cornelius Johnson

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 253 in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Cornelius Johnson from The University of Michigan.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
2 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

Ronin Group/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (WO13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
4 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (WO13) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 15

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
6 / 15

Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, right, turns up field to score a touchdown past Ohio State defensive back Cameron Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) breaks a tackle by Minnesota defensive back Darius Green (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) breaks a tackle by Minnesota defensive back Darius Green (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs after a catch against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs after a catch against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
9 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)
11 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage during the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2021/Aaron Doster
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan's Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass over Wisconsin's Faion Hicks during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Michigan won 38-17. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
13 / 15

Michigan's Cornelius Johnson catches a touchdown pass over Wisconsin's Faion Hicks during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Michigan won 38-17. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a route against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson runs a route against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6), defended by Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams (23), catches a 50-yard pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
15 / 15

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6), defended by Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams (23), catches a 50-yard pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. Reliable veteran

Johnson is one of the receiver prospects in this year's class with the most game action during his college career.

Since joining Michigan in 2019, he played in 60 career games and made 44 starts and was a five-time letterman.

He was productive throughout his career after getting limited time in his first year and finished with 139 catches for 2,045 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Johnson was the recipient of the fourth-longest in passing touchdown in Michigan history, hauling in an 87 -ard touchdown against Northern Illinois in September 2021.

4. Contested catch maker

When the ball was in the air for those 50-50 balls, Johnson made sure he went to go get it.

The former Michigan wide receiver had a career-best year showing off his ball skills and catching contested passes in his final year, claiming an 81.8 percent contested catch rate according to Pro Football Focus.

It was good for third-most in college football among receivers with at least 40 targets, as he made nine of such catches in total.

5. Gatorade Player of the Year

Johnson was a highly rated four-star recruit coming out of high school in Connecticut.

He would earn the Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2018 after a big senior season that helped him earn U.S. Army All-America honors.

The receiver finished his career at Brunswick School with 2,167 receiving yards on 129 receptions and 33 touchdowns.

