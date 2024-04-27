5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Cornelius Johnson

The Chargers wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft after adding another offensive weapon with the selection of Cornelius Johnson in the seventh round (No. 253 overall).
Here are five things to know about the Michigan wide receiver:
1. Another Wolverine
The Bolts made sure to add one more Michigan player in the draft with their final selection of 2024 in Cornelius Johnson.
Johnson now reunites with Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, who recruited him out of high school in 2019.
The receiver saw first hand what Harbaugh was able to build at Michigan, and will now have a chance to see how his head coach succeeds in the NFL.
2. Finishing his career on top
Johnson's final season with the Wolverines ended on the highest note possible.
An Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honoree in 2023, Johnson played in all 15 games with 14 starts during Michigan's perfect season enroute to a National Championship win.
He tallied 47 catches (second-most on the team) for 604 yards (third-most on the team) and a touchdown during the championship run.
Johnson was instrumental in Michigan's Big Ten Championship win, leading the night in catches (nine) and receiving yards (64) and also caught five balls in both College Football Playoff games.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 253 in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Cornelius Johnson from The University of Michigan.
3. Reliable veteran
Johnson is one of the receiver prospects in this year's class with the most game action during his college career.
Since joining Michigan in 2019, he played in 60 career games and made 44 starts and was a five-time letterman.
He was productive throughout his career after getting limited time in his first year and finished with 139 catches for 2,045 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.
Johnson was the recipient of the fourth-longest in passing touchdown in Michigan history, hauling in an 87 -ard touchdown against Northern Illinois in September 2021.
4. Contested catch maker
When the ball was in the air for those 50-50 balls, Johnson made sure he went to go get it.
The former Michigan wide receiver had a career-best year showing off his ball skills and catching contested passes in his final year, claiming an 81.8 percent contested catch rate according to Pro Football Focus.
It was good for third-most in college football among receivers with at least 40 targets, as he made nine of such catches in total.
5. Gatorade Player of the Year
Johnson was a highly rated four-star recruit coming out of high school in Connecticut.
He would earn the Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2018 after a big senior season that helped him earn U.S. Army All-America honors.
The receiver finished his career at Brunswick School with 2,167 receiving yards on 129 receptions and 33 touchdowns.