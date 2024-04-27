5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Cornelius Johnson

3. Reliable veteran

Johnson is one of the receiver prospects in this year's class with the most game action during his college career.

Since joining Michigan in 2019, he played in 60 career games and made 44 starts and was a five-time letterman.

He was productive throughout his career after getting limited time in his first year and finished with 139 catches for 2,045 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Johnson was the recipient of the fourth-longest in passing touchdown in Michigan history, hauling in an 87 -ard touchdown against Northern Illinois in September 2021.

4. Contested catch maker

When the ball was in the air for those 50-50 balls, Johnson made sure he went to go get it.

The former Michigan wide receiver had a career-best year showing off his ball skills and catching contested passes in his final year, claiming an 81.8 percent contested catch rate according to Pro Football Focus.

It was good for third-most in college football among receivers with at least 40 targets, as he made nine of such catches in total.

5. Gatorade Player of the Year

Johnson was a highly rated four-star recruit coming out of high school in Connecticut.

He would earn the Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2018 after a big senior season that helped him earn U.S. Army All-America honors.