Final Thoughts: Why Quentin Johnston is Ready for Bigger Role in Bolts Offense

3. Safeties shuffle, Kendricks set to return

The Bolts received good news and bad news Friday.

We'll begin with the latter piece of information: starting safety Derwin James, Jr. is doubtful to play Sunday with a hamstring injury. And fellow starter Alohi Gilman is questionable with a heel injury.

"He was out there today," Staley said of Gilman, who was a limited participant Friday. "We'll see how he kind of progresses between now and the game, but his status is to be determined."

Furthermore, JT Woods — who is the Chargers No. 3 safety — is out with an illness.

That could leave second-year safety Raheem Layne as a starter along with Dean Marlowe, who has made 18 starts on various teams in his NFL career.

"Yeah, you said it … we'll have to go with Dean, Raheem," Staley said. "Those guys will be ready to play."

The positive news was that linebacker Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, Jr. both practiced in full and do not have an injury designation for the game.

Staley said he's excited for Kendricks to return to action and also praised the play of Murray and Niemann over the past two games.

"It's been good to have him back," Staley said of Kendricks. "He's fit right in but again, with him our of the lineup we've been able to really learn a lot about Nick Niemann and gained so much confidence in him.

"And then, we've learned about Kenneth Murray. We've learned a lot about him," Staley added. "That's what we expect on our team, is when we do have injuries, and it doesn't matter to whom, especially n important player, a captain, that you have your depth emerge and I think those are two good examples of it. But Eric's worked really hard to get back and it'll be good for us to have him back out there for us."

Murray has worn the green dot and relayed defensive calls the past two weeks, a role he will continue in Sunday, according to Staley. Kendricks, who wore the green dot before his injury, is expected to be on a limited snap count.

"I think it's fair to say Kenneth will have the green dot because again, we're still going to be smart with Eric, it's not like he's going to play 65 snaps in the game," Staley said. "Going to make sure that we're mindful of him in his return to play. He's ready, but we're going to make sure that we're smart with him."

Kendricks, who joined the Bolts as a free agent this offseason, said he's excited about two things: getting back on the field and how Murray has played of late.

"These boys have embraced me here. I love playing football, I'm excited to go out there and play," Kendricks said.

He later added on Murray: "[He's played] outstanding. I feel like he's definitely picked it up. He's a beast, let's see where he goes from here. Sky is the limit."