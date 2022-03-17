Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
Covington stays in Los Angeles after playing 16 games and making three starts for the Bolts last season. He recorded a career-high 52 tackles (30 solo), a six-yard sack, three tackles for loss and forced a fumble. Originally a sixth-round selection by the Texans in 2015, Covington has appeared in 98 career games, starting in 32 of them. Over the course of his NFL career, the Rice product has posted 184 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles.
In 33 games played over three seasons at Rice, Covington posted 115 tackles (73 solo), 11.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He was a first-team All-Conference-USA selection as a sophomore in 2013 when he set career bests with 11.5 tackles for loss, 59 tackles and added a pair of blocked kicks.
