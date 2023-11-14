5 Takeaways: Chris Rumph Headed to Injured Reserve

3. A look at the defense

The Bolts defense allowed 533 total yards on 64 plays Sunday as the Lions averaged 8.3 yards per play.

That means Detroit was able to hit a number of chunk plays on the ground and through the air, something Staley said was an emphasis on preventing against a sound offense.

Overall, the Chargers gave up eight plays of at least 20 yards, two of which came on the ground. Detroit had a 75-yard rushing touchdown and also added a 35-yard run that set up a touchdown immediately after.

Staley on Monday said the Bolts were hurt by the untimely long runs.

"They had 29 carries for 90 yards outside of the two long runs," Staley said. "That's one of the top running teams in the NFL and we had two really poor plays that went for 110 yards.

"That had nothing to do with the line of scrimmage," Staley added. "It had everything to do with secondary run support and tackling.

He later added: "You can't give up two runs for 110 yards. That's not good enough."

Staley later credited the Lions for scheming up ways to keep Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa from being effective in the run game.

"There were going to be two guys on our edge players at all times and you saw a bunch of that," said Staley, who said the Bolts were instead hurt by cutback runs that veered back inside.

The Chargers also gave up six pass plays of at least 20 yards, including three to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Staley said the Bolts defense simply hasn't been good enough in 2023 when it comes to limiting opposing offenses from picking up big plays through the air.

"The theme is explosive plays, mainly in the pass game this year," Staley said. "We just haven't done a good enough job of sustaining high-level play. There's a lot of good film and then there's a couple plays that really hijack your game and that can't happen.

"Whether it's communication or technique be played, we haven't been consistent enough," Staley added. "Again, it starts with me."

The Bolts will now focus on a Green Bay offense that ranks 17th in rush yards per play (4.10) and are 19th in passing yards per play (6.25).

"We just need to continue to coach the guys that we have," Staley said. "That will help us develop more consistency with assignment and technique.