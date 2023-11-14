Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Chris Rumph Headed to Injured Reserve

Nov 13, 2023 at 04:38 PM
The Chargers are 4-5 as they turn the page to a Week 11 road date with the Packers.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's Monday media availability:

1. Rumph headed to Injured Reserve

The Chargers received some tough injury news Monday as outside linebacker Chris Rumph II is headed to Injured Reserve with a fractured foot.

"It's going to require surgery," Staley said.

Rumph going on IR means he must miss at least four games, and Staley said Monday that the team was unsure if Rumph will miss the rest of the season.

Rumph suffered the injury in pregame warmups and was ruled out before Sunday's game against the Lions. 

In other injury news, tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Keenan Allen are both "day-to-day," according to Staley.

Everett suffered a back injury Sunday and played 24 snaps against the Lions.

Allen dealt with a shoulder injury in Week 10 but managed to flourish with 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Finally, Staley said cornerback Michael Davis is also "day-to-day" after playing just six snaps Sunday.

"He was sick before the game and was unable to play," Staley said.

2. More close games

The Chargers have been in their fair share of close games in 2023, with six of their nine games being decided by one score or less.

That included Sunday's 3-point loss to Detroit, which marked the Chargers fourth loss of the season by three points or less.

The Bolts also have a pair of one-score wins this season over the Vikings and Raiders.

"We've had a lot of close wins since I've been here anyways. More wins than losses," Staley said. "We've played in a lot of tough games because the NFL is competitive. I think that's really the nature of the league."

Staley was then asked how the Chargers can find a way to close out the tight games late and help the Bolts get back in the AFC playoff race.

"I think for us to finish more of the close games you have to have a team that's really operating in all three phases. I think we've been inconsistent in that way where sometimes defense is playing well, offense maybe not quite at such a high level, vice versa, kicking game," Staley said. "And then all of a sudden, we've got a tight game.

"Obviously before yesterday, you had two games that weren't anything like that, where you had two, three score leads and that's indicative of you playing at a high level in all three phases," Staley continued about recent wins over the Bears and Jets. "That's really where we want to be, in those type of situations.

"But when it gets tight, you just need to be able to execute down the stretch and everyone just doing their job and making sure you're playing within the scheme and people making the plays that they're designed to make," Staley added. "We're going to continue to trust this group of guys. We've been in a bunch of tight games this year, won a bunch of them too. We just need to stay at it."

3. A look at the defense

The Bolts defense allowed 533 total yards on 64 plays Sunday as the Lions averaged 8.3 yards per play.

That means Detroit was able to hit a number of chunk plays on the ground and through the air, something Staley said was an emphasis on preventing against a sound offense.

Overall, the Chargers gave up eight plays of at least 20 yards, two of which came on the ground. Detroit had a 75-yard rushing touchdown and also added a 35-yard run that set up a touchdown immediately after.

Staley on Monday said the Bolts were hurt by the untimely long runs.

"They had 29 carries for 90 yards outside of the two long runs," Staley said. "That's one of the top running teams in the NFL and we had two really poor plays that went for 110 yards.

"That had nothing to do with the line of scrimmage," Staley added. "It had everything to do with secondary run support and tackling.

He later added: "You can't give up two runs for 110 yards. That's not good enough."

Staley later credited the Lions for scheming up ways to keep Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa from being effective in the run game.

"There were going to be two guys on our edge players at all times and you saw a bunch of that," said Staley, who said the Bolts were instead hurt by cutback runs that veered back inside. 

The Chargers also gave up six pass plays of at least 20 yards, including three to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Staley said the Bolts defense simply hasn't been good enough in 2023 when it comes to limiting opposing offenses from picking up big plays through the air.

"The theme is explosive plays, mainly in the pass game this year," Staley said. "We just haven't done a good enough job of sustaining high-level play. There's a lot of good film and then there's a couple plays that really hijack your game and that can't happen.

"Whether it's communication or technique be played, we haven't been consistent enough," Staley added. "Again, it starts with me."

The Bolts will now focus on a Green Bay offense that ranks 17th in rush yards per play (4.10) and are 19th in passing yards per play (6.25).

"We just need to continue to coach the guys that we have," Staley said. "That will help us develop more consistency with assignment and technique. 

"We just need to continue to stay with it," Staley added. "It's a really good group of guys and we've got to continue to do better as coaches."

4. Leonard gets extended snaps

With Davis out of commission Sunday, second-year cornerback Deane Leonard made his first-career start.

Leonard, a 2022 seventh-round pick, played a career-high 60 snaps in the loss.

"I thought he hung tough. I think he was three for four on targets, gave up the sideline shake pattern for like 14 yards to St. Brown," Staley said. "They went after him right away, I thought he competed and he tackled okay.

"But he gave us a chance and I was proud of the way he came in on short notice," Staley added. "He wasn't planning on playing. I thought he hung tough."

5. The penalty on James

Derwin James, Jr. picked up his fourth personal foul of the season on Sunday.

The Chargers safety was whistled for unnecessary roughness early in the third quarter when he made a tackle on Josh Reynolds.

Staley on Monday was asked what James is supposed to do in a situation like that.

"I think you know the answer to that," Staley said. "The guy shrunk his target late in the down, he leveled his shoulder and he hit him in the helmet. One of those tough plays on defensive players nowadays."

