Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 70 games with five starts over 12 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. He was active for 16 games last season for the Bolts as the backup quarterback and appeared in the team's win over the New York Giants. Daniel won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie in 2009. The Missouri product led the Tigers to a 30-11 record, including back-to-back Big 12 North Division titles as a junior and senior.