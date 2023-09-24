5 Takeaways: Bolts Defense Seals the Deal vs. Vikings

The Bolts are 1-2 after a 28-24 win over the Vikings.

Here are five takeaways from Week 3:

1. A clutch defense

By the time the scoreboard hit zeroes Sunday afternoon, Alohi Gilman had lost track of how many do-or-die situations the Chargers defense had persevered through.

Eleven.

The Bolts defense fended off 11 different plays in the final minutes of a 28-24 win where the Vikings offense had the ball in the red zone and were threatening to take the lead.

"We just did it one play at a time," Gilman said. "Honestly, I lost track of what down it was, I was just going to keep going until we were going to win the game.

"It was a great effort by everyone around, the secondary, front, linebackers. Just happy we won," Gilman added.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said: "I thought our guys hung tough together. Our red-zone defense was outstanding and won us the game."

The final play, of course, was a game-sealing interception by Kenneth Murray, Jr., that was initially deflected by Nick Niemann.

"We just called one of our calls that we really like, they ran one of their favorite concepts to the field," Murray said. "Nick masked it really well. Obviously, they tipped it up, and I was just playing through the whistle, running to the ball, seen it in the air and got under it.

"That's always my mindset, just trying to finish every play. Obviously fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time," Murray added.

The Bolts led by four points when the Vikings had first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.

Minnesota gained two yards on the ground but then lost a yard to being up third-and-goal at the 2.

The Vikings looked for all-world receiver Justin Jefferson: incomplete.

Minnesota went back to Jefferson on fourth down but he was bottled up by Michael Davis to force a turnover on downs.

But with the Bolts offense unable to drain the clock (more on that below), the defense was called upon once again.

Minnesota took over at their own 24-yard line with 1 minute and 47 seconds left.

That's when the chaos ramped up a notch.

The Vikings nearly won the game with an interception in the end zone but a defensive penalty gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs.

Minnesota soon faced fourth-and-5 at the 15 and converted for nine yards. But with the clock winding down, Niemann and Murray teamed up to notch the takeaway. The Vikings scored just one touchdown on four total trips inside the 20-yard line Sunday.

"Hats off to them. When it comes down to it, defense is going to have to win the game at the end of the day," Keenan Allen said. "Defense wins championships, that's what it's always been about.

"We had the lead the past three weeks in the same situation and we've been short on two of those games," Allen added. "For them to come back today and bounce back and be able to rally and hold the rope, that was great."