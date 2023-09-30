Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.

Marlowe, an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015, has started 18 of 61 regular-season games played with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in two games for the Bolts this season as a practice squad elevation, playing a total of 35 special teams snaps. In his career, Marlowe has registered 104 tackles (70 solo), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed on defense, while adding 15 tackles on special teams. Marlowe won an NFC Championship with the Panthers as a rookie and has appeared in six postseason games, including a pair of starts last year with the Bills.

In four seasons (2011-14) at James Madison, Marlowe started 48-of-49 career games and was a four-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection (first-team in 2012 and '14). He was a captain as a senior and helped lead the Dukes to their first NCAA Playoff berth since 2011. Marlowe ended his career with 326 tackles (182 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 12 interceptions, 30 passes defensed, a forced fumble and two recoveries.

Finley made Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster and was inactive for the first two games of the 2023 season. He spent training camp and the offseason with the Bolts after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in May. Finley played four seasons (2019-22) in Oxford, Miss., appearing in 48 career games for the Rebels. He led the team in interceptions his final two seasons and recorded a team-high 46 solo tackles in 2022.