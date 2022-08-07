Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tom Pelissero: Chargers Have "Star Power All Over the Field"

Aug 07, 2022 at 11:16 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

10

Tom Pelissero is among the most plugged-in people around the league, and has a strong pulse as anyone on the NFL.

The NFL Network reporter attended Saturday morning's practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex and offered his thoughts on the Bolts to Chargers.com.

Pelissero's biggest takeaway? He wouldn't be surprised if the Chargers are among the final teams playing in the postseason.

"They're built to be in the race in January," Pelissero said. "I think we'll learn some things in those first couple of games with the Raiders here and then the Chiefs in Kansas City. But that's not the whole season, either.

"Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2, there's still going to be an evolution here," Peissero continued. "It's just such a treacherous path to get through that division. Would anybody be totally shocked if all four teams in the division make the playoffs? No.

"But the Chargers are equipped to, and if [Justin] Herbert takes another step in Year 3, I don't know how you don't look at them as a threat to win the whole thing," Pelissero added.

Pelissero had more to say on Herbert, too, noting that the 24-year-old is well-respected around the league, with many believing his stock is on the rise.

"Herbert is looked at as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL already going into Year 3," Pelissero said. "And he's somebody with upside, where in the future, he could be ranked even higher than that. He can do some special things."

Pelissero added: "The moment he stepped foot on the field and began playing … everybody saw what he has the potential to be. Entering Year 3, he's look at as one of the best young quarterbacks in the game."

Pelissero also offered praise for Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

"Brandon is very smart, very cerebral. He looks at the game is a very analytical way, but he's able to communicate it that everybody can understand — his players, other coaches, fans," Pelissero said. "I think in the modern NFL, there's tremendous value in that. We have too much outcome-based analysis, and what Brandon tries to do is make the best decisions based upon the data at hand.

"Sometimes it's going to work and sometimes it's not, and that comes down to execution, among other things," Pelissero added. "But he has a plan, and he had a cultural plan coming in here. It's a belief that he has a path to get everybody on the same page."

And as for and Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, Pelissero said there may not be a better GM in the league in terms of recent first-round picks.

From 2016 to 2022, Telesco and his staff added Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, Derwin James, Jr., Herbert and Rashawn Slater, among others, to the roster. Even 2022 first-rounder Zion Johnson has drawn the respect of his teammates with his stellar play through nine camp practices.

"You have to give a huge credit to the roster that Tom Telesco has built," Pelissero said. "I don't know that any GM, in the first round, has a better [track] record than Tom. He's hit in the later rounds, too.

"And to know your needs and go out and get Corey Linsley, to get J.C. [Jackson] and Khalil [Mack] this year," Pelissero added. "He and Brandon working together, it's a team that has star power all over the field."

Pelissero also singled out the Bolt Fam, as he took noticed of a jam-packed setup to watch the ninth practice of Chargers Training Camp.

Time will tell how the Bolts fare in 2022, but Pelissero is sure the team will have plenty of support along the way.

"The first thing that struck me driving in was the sheer number of Chargers fans here. I know it's a Saturday, but there's a party out on the lawn and it is literally standing room only," Pelissero said. "There is not an empty seat here. You can feel the energy, and it's people who are ready to watch a winner."

"The pieces are in place," Pelissero later added about the Bolts. "This is team that's equipped to compete, both right now and for the future."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Shawne Merriman Plays Coach for a Day, Works With Bosa & Mack at Chargers Training Camp

"I wanted to get him out here with Joey, Khalil and also the young guys to talk to them. All the best, they have knowledge. Even if it's similar to what I'm saying, it comes across a little different coming from an All-Pro."

news

Top Quotes | Joe Lombardi, Zion Johnson and Isaiah Spiller On Offense's Development So Far

See what members of the Chargers had to say after the ninth day of training camp practice.

news

Chargers Camp Report: Bolts O-Line Shines in 1-on-1 Drills

Slater, Johnson among standouts from Saturday morning's physical practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Three Takeaways: Chargers Rookies Appreciate Veteran Mentorship in 1st Training Camp

"He's talked to me a lot about game day, just the feelings, the emotions, the hype behind it. He's another person I talk to and helps me. He gives me little tips and things to stay calm, to really focus on my job. He's just a great resource for me."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Latest News
Advertising