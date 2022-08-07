Tom Pelissero: Chargers Have "Star Power All Over the Field"

Tom Pelissero is among the most plugged-in people around the league, and has a strong pulse as anyone on the NFL.

The NFL Network reporter attended Saturday morning's practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex and offered his thoughts on the Bolts to Chargers.com.

Pelissero's biggest takeaway? He wouldn't be surprised if the Chargers are among the final teams playing in the postseason.

"They're built to be in the race in January," Pelissero said. "I think we'll learn some things in those first couple of games with the Raiders here and then the Chiefs in Kansas City. But that's not the whole season, either.

"Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2, there's still going to be an evolution here," Peissero continued. "It's just such a treacherous path to get through that division. Would anybody be totally shocked if all four teams in the division make the playoffs? No.

"But the Chargers are equipped to, and if [Justin] Herbert takes another step in Year 3, I don't know how you don't look at them as a threat to win the whole thing," Pelissero added.

Pelissero had more to say on Herbert, too, noting that the 24-year-old is well-respected around the league, with many believing his stock is on the rise.

"Herbert is looked at as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL already going into Year 3," Pelissero said. "And he's somebody with upside, where in the future, he could be ranked even higher than that. He can do some special things."