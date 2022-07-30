Three Takeaways: Depth, Star Power Highlight Early Days of Chargers Camp

Below are three takeaways from the fourth day of Chargers Training Camp.

Iron sharpens iron

The Chargers took the practice field at Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Saturday morning as a part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday". In front of a packed crowd, the Bolts added in some red-zone work for the first time.

If the first week of practice has provided some insight into what lies ahead next week, the competition will ramp up when the Bolts practice in full pads beginning Monday.

One player in particular, tackle Rashawn Slater, mentioned how tough it will be to face outside linebacker Khalil Mack in practice, adding that it'll be a great learning opportunity.

"It's eye opening," said Slater about Khalil Mack and his pass rushing ability. "It just goes to show you. I thought I had seen it all last year, but there's a lot more for me to learn and I'm going to get a lot better going against [Mack]."

With a revamped defense, the offense knows that it will be back and forth every practice — and it's been that way through the first four days of training camp. While the offensive line deals with Mack and the rest of the rushers, the receiving corps does not have it much easier.

"A lot of back and forth and there's going to be a lot more of that during camp," said wide receiver Mike Williams about the battle with the secondary. "When you have great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have that day, somebody might have [the other]. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

Williams has seen a lot of new Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson through the first couple of days training camp. With Jackson being one of the best corners in the NFL, Williams believes that going against him in practice will only improve his own game.