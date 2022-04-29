Three Takeaways: What Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley Had to Say About Zion Johnson

Just like that, the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Chargers walked away with a first-team All American offensive lineman in Zion Johnson.

After the Bolts made their pick, general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley spoke to members of the media at SoFi stadium to recap the first day of the draft.

Telesco talked about the decision to ultimately select Johnson with the 17th overall pick and why he's 'excited' to add a guard of his caliber to the Bolts roster.

"We have some excellent skill players, both at receiver, tight end, also at running back and with [QB] Justin Herbert, obviously, these guys cannot do their jobs without a rock-solid offensive line," Telesco said. "So, as much as this pick is to protect our quarterback, which is a big part of it, this is also to facilitate everybody else. It's pass-protection, it's run game. We're in the second half of the game and we have a lead and we've got to run the ball, they know we're going to run the ball, he's going to help there. So, if he does what we think he can do, he's going to play 900 to 1,000 snaps for us in his rookie year, but he's a really well-rounded football player, so we're excited to get him in here."

Staley has always talked about building a complete team filled with complete players, and for him, Johnson fits that mold.