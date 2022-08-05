Three Takeaways: Revamped Bolts Defense 'Coming Together' After 8 Camp Practices 

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp:

New defensive additions continue to make an impact

After having the day off on Thursday, the Chargers returned to the practice field Friday for the team's eighth day of training camp. Friday's practice was also opened back up to the public after two practices without fans, adding to the energy and excitement on the field.

The Bolts' defense has made their fair share of plays eight practices in, with pass breakups, tight coverages and interceptions made all over the field. After practice, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill gave his assessment on how the Bolts defense has performed so far at camp as the new defensive additions get acclimated as a unit.

"I'm still liking what I'm seeing," Hill said. "We had some padded practices, so we can see those guys, their physical abilities, and some toughness. That's on display. We get a couple more days coming up here, these next few days to put the pads back on, but I'm really liking how the back end is communicating, how we're getting off the ball up front.

"I like how they're playing nice and square up there. The 'backers are flowing and playing off of those guys," Hill added. "I'm really liking how we're coming along. We just have to keep getting out here on this practice field and keep coming together as a team."

Despite all the new faces on defense added in free agency and in the draft, , the Chargers new defensive weapons are quickly building chemistry at camp. Hill talked about how one of the new additions — cornerback J.C. Jackson — has made an early impact. Hill talked the playmaking ability No. 27 brings to the defense at any given moment.

"He's been solid," Hill said. "He's been like we anticipated from his playing days in New England. He's come out here and just been a lock-down performer.

"We've been kind of easing him in, in the process, making sure that he's healthy and ready to go," Hill added. "He's done everything we've asked. Every time he steps on the grass, he's either close to making a play or he's making a play."

Friday's practice was another build up to Sunday, as the Chargers will host an intrasquad scrimmage in front of fans at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Hill talked about what he's looking forward to when it comes to Sunday's competition.