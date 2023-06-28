Here's Who Impressed Brandon Staley During The Offseason Program

The Chargers rookies came to play during the offseason program.

Attendance was strong throughout the program at Hoag Performance Center during the spring, and the rookies were in the mix of it all, learning from both the coaches and the established veterans on the team.

And while there will be much more of an evaluation of the rookies when pads come on, what stood out the most for Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley during the springtime was just how well the group was able to make their mark in a variety of ways.

"I think all of the rookies that we drafted, I'm really excited to work with," Staley said following the second day of mandatory minicamp. "I think they all proved themselves in one shape or form. Certainly, with the linemen, you're not getting to see them in that way of the physicality and the pads and stuff."

Both those who were drafted and undrafted impressed Staley from the moment they arrived and through minicamp — something that he believes will continue to be evident when training camp rolls around next month.