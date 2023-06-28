Here's Who Impressed Brandon Staley During The Offseason Program

The Chargers rookies came to play during the offseason program.
Attendance was strong throughout the program at Hoag Performance Center during the spring, and the rookies were in the mix of it all, learning from both the coaches and the established veterans on the team.
And while there will be much more of an evaluation of the rookies when pads come on, what stood out the most for Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley during the springtime was just how well the group was able to make their mark in a variety of ways.
"I think all of the rookies that we drafted, I'm really excited to work with," Staley said following the second day of mandatory minicamp. "I think they all proved themselves in one shape or form. Certainly, with the linemen, you're not getting to see them in that way of the physicality and the pads and stuff."
Both those who were drafted and undrafted impressed Staley from the moment they arrived and through minicamp — something that he believes will continue to be evident when training camp rolls around next month.
"I think the guys that we drafted, and there are going to be some undrafted guys that I know that are going to make an impression on you guys in the training camp, I'm confident in that," Staley said. "The rookies, I think, really showed a lot of professionalism. They showed the ability that they're going to be a factor come training camp."
Take a look back at the Chargers Mini-Camp 2023 in monochrome
First-round selection Quentin Johnston came in as advertised by showcasing his ability on offense. The TCU wide receiver fit right in while earning the praise of fellow receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Quarterback Justin Herbert has also taken notice to Johnston so far and believes that he will be a big factor for the Chargers moving forward.
"He's a playmaker. He's going to make a lot of plays for us," Herbert said following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. "He showed up and we knew early that we got a special guy out there.
"He's done a great job of picking up the offense so far. He's young, but he's going to be something special," Herbert added. "It's been fun to watch him so far."
Johnston has had the opportunity to join a room that has a lot of NFL experience with Allen, Williams and even Joshua Palmer, who is now entering his third season in the league.
Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu is in a similar spot, as the outside linebacker spent the offseason program in the same room as Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. In terms of experience, it doesn't get much better than that around the NFL for the 20-year-old, who is one of the younger players in the NFL.
Mack, who spoke to reporters back in late May, spoke positively about Tuipulotu and the things he had been able to do so far.
"Tuli is a quiet dude," Mack said. "I didn't realize that he was 20 years old.
"Yeah, quiet. It's strange being in this position, being so much older than these guys," Mack said with a laugh. "He has a quiet demeanor, but he's a smart dude. He learns fast, has fast hands. It's going to be fun playing with all of these guys, especially the young dudes."
Linebacker Daiyan Henley has also shown what he's able to do early both on and off the field during the spring time, notching himself a couple of interceptions in coverage.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley spoke about Henley in early June, pointing to the work the third-round pick has put in and how he has handled everything thus far.
"Being a young guy, you wouldn't know it because he has jumped in there and grabbed the bull by the horns," Ansley said about Henley.
"He's really working hard on and off of the field," Ansley added. "He's staying late, coming early. He is really putting the time in to learn his craft."
Take a look at the Chargers Defense in uniform at Media Day 2023
A quick snapshot of each draft pick in their position group:
Quentin Johnston
Johnston enters an established wide receiver room that includes Allen, Williams and Palmer. With his addition, the room got deeper in 2023 and has a wide variety of skill sets that Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore will have at his disposal.
Tuli Tuipulotu
The 20-year-old rookie will compete for a spot in the outside linebacker rotation behind Bosa and Mack,. Whether it be to give the two a breather or a third-down package, Tuipulotu adds to the Bolts options along the edge.
Daiyan Henley
Henley joins big names such as Eric Kendricks, who was signed this offseason, and 2020 first-round pick Kenneth Murray, Jr., in the linebacker room. But perhaps the biggest area Henley could make an impact from the jump comes on special teams, where Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken described him as a "core four" player, meaning he's likely to be in on every phase on special teams.
Derius Davis
The speedy wide receiver saw reps as both kick and punt returner throughout the spring. The TCU product saw a lot of success in both during his time with the Horned Frogs, becoming a dynamic weapon and will now look to do the same with the Bolts.
Jordan McFadden
McFadden had a lot of success during his time at Clemson, earning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in the ACC. When the pads come on during training camp, it will be his first chance to get a better look at what he can bring to the offensive line depth of the Bolts.
Scott Matlock
Matlock, the Chargers sixth-round pick, gives the team some more depth along the defensive line led by Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and others. Like McFadden, Matlock will have a chance to showcase more once the pads come on and the contact begins.
Max Duggan
Duggan slid into the No. 3 quarterback role during camp and even saw reps during the 7-on-7 while Herbert recovered from injuries.
