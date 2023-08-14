Why Kenneth Murray is Ready for a Breakout Season

Ansley talks pair of edge rushers

The Chargers defense got their first glimpse of another opponent Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Rams.

And the unit showed out, holding them to 17 points and limiting the opposing quarterbacks to 57.1 percent completion percentage.

Ansley was pleased with Saturday's defensive performance, praising the poise of some of the younger players in their first professional game.

"I thought that it was a good showing," Ansley said. "The guys got out there for the first time as a unit. We've been going against our offense for the last two-plus weeks, and that's been a challenge, so to get a chance to go out there and get some live action, it was really good.

"We had some young guys where it was their first time in a pro game, and I thought that those guys handled the variables and the circumstances very well," Ansley added.

One of the key areas that had a big impact during Saturday's matchup was the constant pressure the Chargers put on the Rams.

The team notched 4.0 sacks and 10 total quarterback hits while consistently pressured the passer all night. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bolts tallied 13 total hurries of the quarterback.

And one of the players that got it started was third year outside linebacker Chris Rumph II, who got the first sack of the game on the Rams first offensive drive.

"Consistency in his rush. He has gotten stronger," Ansley said about Rumph's development. "Chris is a pro. He knows the things that he needs to work on. He attacked those in the offseason. He came in here bigger and stronger.

"I think that you can see that in his day-to-day rushes, even against some of our guys," Ansley added.

And on the edge alongside Rumph was rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who also had himself a good debut with a handful of pressures.

Tuipulotu tallied one official quarterback hit but made his presence known in the 11 snaps he played. The Bolts second rounder disrupted the Rams' first drive, reading a play-action fake perfectly and making the quarterback rush the throw. Then on the next play, he did the same.

Tuipulotu had come along strong during last week's practices—and Ansley believes his performance Saturday is no coincidence.

"Usually — and this is just my opinion — when you make plays at practice, you usually make plays in the game," Ansley said. "We've seen that from him, even back to college. He has a unique skillset, a style of play. He's rugged, tough.